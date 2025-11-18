0749116 B.C. Ltd. (Now Terra Rossa Gold Ltd.) Announces Effective Date for Name Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Rossa Gold Ltd. (formerly, 0749116 B.C. Ltd.) (the “Company”) (TSXV: TRR) announces that further to its news release dated October 20, 2025, the Company has formally changed its name to “Terra Rossa Gold Ltd.” and has received confirmation from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) that its common shares shall begin trading under its new name as of markets open on November 21, 2025 (the “Name Change”).

The common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “TRR”. The new CUSIP for the Common Shares will be 88104W109 and the new ISIN will be CA88104W1095.

Concurrent with the Name Change, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Terra Rossa Gold Ltd., changed its name to “TRG Exploration Corp.”

The Name Change was initially contemplated to take effect concurrent with the completion of the Company’s reverse takeover transaction with Terra Rossa Gold Ltd. (the “Transaction”), which closed on October 20, 2025, but due to a labour dispute between the British Columbia General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) and the government of British Columbia, B.C. Registries, the Company was unable to effect the Name Change as of completion of the Transaction.

