One and One Green Technologies to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on October 24, 2025

San Rafael, Bulacan, Philippines, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and one Green Technologies. INC (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YDDL), a waste materials and scrap metal recycling company in the Philippines, today announced that the Company will ring the Nasdaq closing bell this Friday, October 24, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET to commemorate the Company’s recent initial public offering. The Company’s corporate officers, other executives, and several members of its board of directors will also participate.

The ceremony will be held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square and will be broadcast live starting at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

Ms. Caifen Yan, Chairwoman and CEO of One and one Green Technologies, Inc., commented, "Our bell ceremony at Nasdaq marks a pivotal milestone that highlights One and one Green Technologies' unwavering dedication to sustainable innovation in waste recycling. I extend my deepest appreciation to our exceptional team, valued partners, and steadfast investors for their pivotal roles in this achievement. Together, we are poised to drive meaningful environmental impact and long-term value creation.”

About One and one Green Technologies. INC

One and one Green Technologies. INC (“One and one”) is a waste materials and scrap metal recycling company headquartered in the Philippines. Through its operating entities, Yoda Metal and Craft Trading and Services Corp. and DL Metal Corporation, One and one engages in the recycling, production, and trading of scrap metals.

The Company’s capabilities are underscored by its government-issued license to import hazardous waste as raw materials into the Philippines and its permitted annual processing capacity of approximately 300,000 tons. One and one processes raw materials into high-value products including copper alloy ingots, aluminum scraps, and plastic beads, providing economical and flexible solutions to the challenges of electronic waste, metal scrap, and industrial recycling.

One and one has developed environmentally friendly technologies that set it apart in the industry, including an exhaust gas recirculation system that has been regularly approved by the Environmental Management Bureau of the Philippines. This system enhances efficiency while reducing contamination, allowing recovery of metals from emissions and ensuring compliance with stringent environmental standards. One and one intends to expand its sourcing of raw materials from Japan and South Korea and broaden its presence across Southeast Asia and other international markets.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onepgti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the expected trading of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com