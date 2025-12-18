One and One Green Technologies Secures $7.7 Million in Contracts for Recycled Metal Products in November 2025

Wins Orders for Copper Alloy Ingots and Aluminum Products, Demonstrating Strong Market Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

San Rafael, Bulacan, Philippines, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and one Green Technologies. INC (“One and one” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YDDL), a Philippines-based recycler holding a government-issued license to import and process hazardous waste as raw materials, today announced it has secured $7.7 million in contracts during November 2025 for its recycled metal products (the “November 2025 Contracts”), an increase of $3.2 million compared to contracts secured in November 2024, underscoring robust demand from industrial customers across the Asia-Pacific region.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Multiple contracts secured for copper alloy ingots

Significant orders for aluminum scrap products, supporting circular economy initiatives

Contracts span multiple industries, including electronics, automotive, and construction sectors

"These November contract wins validate our position as a trusted supplier of high-quality recycled metals in the Asia-Pacific market," said Ms. Caifen Yan, Chairman of the Board and CEO of One and One Green Technologies. "Copper remains a pivotal global resource, as evidenced by the recent rise in its market prices. Copper is critical to the global energy transition and transportation electrification, as well as a critical enabler of AI computing power and grid modernization. In light of the foregoing factors, we believe that the market demand for this resource will be sustained and continue into the future. Accordingly, we have expanded our procurement and sales of copper-containing raw materials and expect to continue doing so to capture this growing opportunity."

CONTRACT OVERVIEW:

The November 2025 Contracts encompass a diverse range of the Company's core recycled metal products:

Copper Alloy Ingots : $5.8 million in orders secured for over 634,000 kg from industrial manufacturers requiring high-purity copper materials for electronics and electrical applications.

: $5.8 million in orders secured for over 634,000 kg from industrial manufacturers requiring high-purity copper materials for electronics and electrical applications. Aluminum Scrap Products: $1.9 million in orders for over 764,000 kg in volume commitments for processed aluminum materials, supporting automotive and construction industry demand for sustainable, recycled content in their supply chains.

"Our November successes reflect our operational excellence and the trust we've built with industrial customers," added Ms. Yan. "With our permitted annual recycling capacity and government-issued license to import hazardous waste as raw materials, we are uniquely positioned to meet growing demand while maintaining the highest environmental and quality standards."

About One and one Green Technologies. INC

One and one Green Technologies. INC is a waste materials and scrap metal recycling company headquartered in the Philippines, distinguished by its significant permitted annual recycling capacity and government-issued license to import hazardous waste as raw materials. This enables One and one to participate in both domestic and international recycling markets while meeting stringent environmental standards.

Our operations focus on efficiently processing raw materials into final products, including copper alloy ingots, aluminum scraps, and plastic beads. One and one aims to deliver economical and flexible solutions for electronic waste, metal scrap, and industrial recycling, positioning the Company as an essential partner to manufacturers and industrial clients.

Driven by a commitment to environmental sustainability and cost-effective resource management, One and one leverages its capabilities to reduce processing costs and environmental impact. We believe that the Company is well placed to capitalize on the growing demand for responsible recycling services in the region, offering investors both stable growth prospects and ongoing innovation in one of Asia’s most dynamic markets.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onepgti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, continued increase in market prices for copper and/or other resources material to the Company’s operations, the Company’s ability to anticipate and adequately plan for changes in the market for raw materials, among other factors included in the Company’s public reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commussion (SEC). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com