One and One Green Technologies. INC Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results

Revenues Surge 51% to $28.1 Million; Net Income Jumps 60% with Gross Margin Expansion to 25.3%

SAN RAFAEL, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and one Green Technologies. INC (“One and One” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YDDL), a waste materials and scrap metal recycling company in the Philippines, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025:

 H1 2025
H1 2024
ChangeChange (%)
Total Revenue $28,129,714 $18,670,799 +$9,458,915 +50.66%
Gross Profit $7,121,544 $4,089,964 +$3,031,580 +74.12%
Gross Margin 25.3% 21.9% +3.4% -
Net Income $3,826,300 $2,398,841 +$1,427,459 +59.51%
EPS $0.0736 $0.0461 +$0.0275 +59.65%


“We are pleased with our robust performance in the first half of 2025, marked by accelerating revenue growth and substantial margin expansion amid favorable market conditions,” said Ms. Caifen Yan, Chairman of the Board and CEO of One and One. “Our performance was driven by surging demand for our copper products in the high-growth Asia-Pacific region and our proven ability to secure favorable pricing for our raw materials, which led to a significant improvement in our gross margin to 25%. Our focus on sustainable recycling solutions and cost-effective operations has positioned us to capitalize on increasing global demand for responsibly sourced metals. We are highly confident that our strategic focus on high-demand products and efficient cost management will continue to drive sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.”

Operational and Financial Review
The Company’s strong revenue growth was primarily driven by a significant increase in sales of copper ingots, which rose to $18.5 million in the first half of 2025 from $8.2 million in the prior-year period. This was a result of increased demand from key end markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Sales of aluminum alloy also increased modestly to $8.6 million.

The improvement in gross margin was a key highlight of the period, increasing by 341 basis points to 25.32%. This was attributable to the Company’s ability to procure copper and aluminum alloys at lower purchase prices, demonstrating effective supply chain management.

Operating expenses for the first six months of 2025 were $1.4 million, compared to $1.1 million in the first half of 2024. The increase was primarily due to approximately $354,000 in one-time expenses related to the Company’s initial public offering.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of $49.9 million and total shareholders' equity of $25.3 million. The Company maintained a strong balance sheet with no interest-bearing debt. On October 10, 2025, the Company raised approximately $11.5 million in gross proceeds through its initial public offering.

Cash used in operating activities was $1.7 million, reflecting an increase in inventory to $20.6 million, which supports anticipated future sales growth.

About One and one Green Technologies. INC

One and One is a leading waste materials and scrap metal recycling company headquartered in the Philippines, distinguished by its significant permitted annual recycling capacity and government-issued license to import hazardous waste as raw materials. This unique regulatory position enables One and One to actively participate in both domestic and international recycling markets while meeting stringent environmental standards.

Our operations focus on efficiently processing raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots, aluminum scraps, and plastic beads. One and One delivers flexible, scalable solutions for electronic waste, metal scrap, and industrial recycling, positioning the Company as an essential partner to manufacturers and industrial clients.

Driven by a commitment to environmental sustainability and cost-effective resource management, One and One leverages its advanced capabilities to reduce processing costs and environmental impact. The Company is ideally placed to capitalize on the growing demand for responsible recycling services in the region, offering investors both stable growth prospects and ongoing innovation in one of Asia’s most dynamic markets.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onepgti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars except for share and per share data)
       
  June 30,
2025
(Unaudited)		  December 31,
2024		 
       
ASSETS      
Current Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $122,567  $1,847,634 
Accounts receivable, net  17,270,873   17,401,756 
Inventories, net  20,633,450   5,227,164 
Deferred offering costs  304,086   269,752 
Other receivables and current assets  4,815   4,347 
Total Current Assets  38,335,791   24,750,653 
Non-Current Assets        
Property, plant and equipment, net  11,184,167   11,292,764 
Deferred tax assets, net  102,098   160,672 
Operating lease right of use assets, net  242,913   314,028 
Total Non-Current Assets  11,529,178   11,767,464 
Total Assets  49,864,969   36,518,117 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts payable  13,180,592   5,752,015 
Other payables and accrued expenses  992,567   425,335 
Due to a related party  982,507   980,833 
Taxes payable  9,070,965   7,733,816 
Operating lease liabilities - current  337,379   785,070 
Total Current Liabilities  24,564,010   15,677,069 
Non-Current Liabilities        
Deferred tax liabilities  -   62,806 
Operating lease liabilities - non current  22,177   29,091 
Total Non-Current Liabilities  22,177   91,897 
Total Liabilities  24,586,187   15,768,966 
         
Shareholders’ Equity        
Class A Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 41,796,040 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024*  4,180   4,180 
Class B Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 10,203,960 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024*  1,020   1,020 
Shares subscription receivable  (5,200)  (5,200)
Additional paid-in capital  392,356   392,356 
Retained earnings  25,681,365   21,855,065 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (794,939)  (1,498,270)
Total Shareholders’ Equity  25,278,782   20,749,151 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $49,864,969  $36,518,117 
         


ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. dollars except for share and per share data)
    
  For the Six months ended
June 30,		 
  2025  2024 
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
Revenues $28,129,714  $18,670,799 
Cost of revenues  21,008,170   14,580,835 
Gross profit  7,121,544   4,089,964 
         
Operating expenses:        
Selling and marketing expenses  249,558   162,891 
General and administrative expenses  1,167,954   961,536 
Total operating expenses  1,417,512   1,124,427 
         
Income from operations  5,704,032   2,965,537 
         
Other (expenses) income:        
Interest income  307   39 
Other (expenses) income, net  (790,420)  151,997 
Interest expenses  (3,013)  - 
Total other (expenses) income  (793,126)  152,036 
         
Income before income tax expenses  4,910,906   3,117,573 
         
Income tax expenses  1,084,606   718,732 
Net income $3,826,300  $2,398,841 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic and diluted*  52,000,000   52,000,000 
         
Earnings per share        
Basic and diluted* $0.0736  $0.0461 
         
Comprehensive income (loss):        
Net income $3,826,300  $2,398,841 
Other comprehensive income (loss):        
Foreign currency translation adjustment  703,331   (923,742)
Total comprehensive income $4,529,631  $1,475,099 
         


ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. dollars except for share and per share data)
    
  For the Six months ended
June 30,		 
  2025  2024 
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income $3,826,300  $2,398,841 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation expenses  456,709   452,674 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets  79,867   108,661 
Deferred income taxes  (1,145)  (15,783)
Changes in assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable  667,809   (7,855,754)
Inventories  (15,034,423)  2,439,990 
Advances to suppliers  -   632,297 
Other receivables and current assets  (327)  (3,388)
Customer advances  -   (595,870)
Accounts payable  7,149,232   1,396,375 
Other payables and accrued expenses  538,611   96,100 
Taxes payable  1,079,500   1,331,055 
Due to a related party  (28,714)  (472)
Operating lease liabilities  (465,891)  (29,482)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (1,732,472)  355,244 
         
Cash flows from financing activities        
Payment of deferred offering costs  (25,516)  (231,737)
Net cash used in financing activities  (25,516)  (231,737)
         
Net (decrease) increase of cash and cash equivalents  (1,757,988)  123,507 
         
Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents  32,921   (39,563)
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning  1,847,634   136,479 
Cash and cash equivalents – ending $122,567  $220,423 
         
Supplementary cash flow information:        
Interest paid $3,013  $- 
Income taxes paid $978  $- 

