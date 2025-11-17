One and One Green Technologies. INC Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results

SAN RAFAEL, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and one Green Technologies. INC (“One and One” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YDDL), a waste materials and scrap metal recycling company in the Philippines, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025:
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Change
|Change (%)
|Total Revenue
|$28,129,714
|$18,670,799
|+$9,458,915
|+50.66%
|Gross Profit
|$7,121,544
|$4,089,964
|+$3,031,580
|+74.12%
|Gross Margin
|25.3%
|21.9%
|+3.4%
|-
|Net Income
|$3,826,300
|$2,398,841
|+$1,427,459
|+59.51%
|EPS
|$0.0736
|$0.0461
|+$0.0275
|+59.65%
“We are pleased with our robust performance in the first half of 2025, marked by accelerating revenue growth and substantial margin expansion amid favorable market conditions,” said Ms. Caifen Yan, Chairman of the Board and CEO of One and One. “Our performance was driven by surging demand for our copper products in the high-growth Asia-Pacific region and our proven ability to secure favorable pricing for our raw materials, which led to a significant improvement in our gross margin to 25%. Our focus on sustainable recycling solutions and cost-effective operations has positioned us to capitalize on increasing global demand for responsibly sourced metals. We are highly confident that our strategic focus on high-demand products and efficient cost management will continue to drive sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.”
Operational and Financial Review
The Company’s strong revenue growth was primarily driven by a significant increase in sales of copper ingots, which rose to $18.5 million in the first half of 2025 from $8.2 million in the prior-year period. This was a result of increased demand from key end markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Sales of aluminum alloy also increased modestly to $8.6 million.
The improvement in gross margin was a key highlight of the period, increasing by 341 basis points to 25.32%. This was attributable to the Company’s ability to procure copper and aluminum alloys at lower purchase prices, demonstrating effective supply chain management.
Operating expenses for the first six months of 2025 were $1.4 million, compared to $1.1 million in the first half of 2024. The increase was primarily due to approximately $354,000 in one-time expenses related to the Company’s initial public offering.
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of $49.9 million and total shareholders' equity of $25.3 million. The Company maintained a strong balance sheet with no interest-bearing debt. On October 10, 2025, the Company raised approximately $11.5 million in gross proceeds through its initial public offering.
Cash used in operating activities was $1.7 million, reflecting an increase in inventory to $20.6 million, which supports anticipated future sales growth.
About One and one Green Technologies. INC
One and One is a leading waste materials and scrap metal recycling company headquartered in the Philippines, distinguished by its significant permitted annual recycling capacity and government-issued license to import hazardous waste as raw materials. This unique regulatory position enables One and One to actively participate in both domestic and international recycling markets while meeting stringent environmental standards.
Our operations focus on efficiently processing raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots, aluminum scraps, and plastic beads. One and One delivers flexible, scalable solutions for electronic waste, metal scrap, and industrial recycling, positioning the Company as an essential partner to manufacturers and industrial clients.
Driven by a commitment to environmental sustainability and cost-effective resource management, One and One leverages its advanced capabilities to reduce processing costs and environmental impact. The Company is ideally placed to capitalize on the growing demand for responsible recycling services in the region, offering investors both stable growth prospects and ongoing innovation in one of Asia’s most dynamic markets.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.
|ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars except for share and per share data)
|June 30,
2025
(Unaudited)
|December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|122,567
|$
|1,847,634
|Accounts receivable, net
|17,270,873
|17,401,756
|Inventories, net
|20,633,450
|5,227,164
|Deferred offering costs
|304,086
|269,752
|Other receivables and current assets
|4,815
|4,347
|Total Current Assets
|38,335,791
|24,750,653
|Non-Current Assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|11,184,167
|11,292,764
|Deferred tax assets, net
|102,098
|160,672
|Operating lease right of use assets, net
|242,913
|314,028
|Total Non-Current Assets
|11,529,178
|11,767,464
|Total Assets
|49,864,969
|36,518,117
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|13,180,592
|5,752,015
|Other payables and accrued expenses
|992,567
|425,335
|Due to a related party
|982,507
|980,833
|Taxes payable
|9,070,965
|7,733,816
|Operating lease liabilities - current
|337,379
|785,070
|Total Current Liabilities
|24,564,010
|15,677,069
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Deferred tax liabilities
|-
|62,806
|Operating lease liabilities - non current
|22,177
|29,091
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|22,177
|91,897
|Total Liabilities
|24,586,187
|15,768,966
|Shareholders’ Equity
|Class A Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 41,796,040 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024*
|4,180
|4,180
|Class B Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 10,203,960 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024*
|1,020
|1,020
|Shares subscription receivable
|(5,200
|)
|(5,200
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|392,356
|392,356
|Retained earnings
|25,681,365
|21,855,065
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(794,939
|)
|(1,498,270
|)
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|25,278,782
|20,749,151
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|49,864,969
|$
|36,518,117
|ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. dollars except for share and per share data)
|For the Six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|$
|28,129,714
|$
|18,670,799
|Cost of revenues
|21,008,170
|14,580,835
|Gross profit
|7,121,544
|4,089,964
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing expenses
|249,558
|162,891
|General and administrative expenses
|1,167,954
|961,536
|Total operating expenses
|1,417,512
|1,124,427
|Income from operations
|5,704,032
|2,965,537
|Other (expenses) income:
|Interest income
|307
|39
|Other (expenses) income, net
|(790,420
|)
|151,997
|Interest expenses
|(3,013
|)
|-
|Total other (expenses) income
|(793,126
|)
|152,036
|Income before income tax expenses
|4,910,906
|3,117,573
|Income tax expenses
|1,084,606
|718,732
|Net income
|$
|3,826,300
|$
|2,398,841
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted*
|52,000,000
|52,000,000
|Earnings per share
|Basic and diluted*
|$
|0.0736
|$
|0.0461
|Comprehensive income (loss):
|Net income
|$
|3,826,300
|$
|2,398,841
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|703,331
|(923,742
|)
|Total comprehensive income
|$
|4,529,631
|$
|1,475,099
|ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. dollars except for share and per share data)
|For the Six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|3,826,300
|$
|2,398,841
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation expenses
|456,709
|452,674
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|79,867
|108,661
|Deferred income taxes
|(1,145
|)
|(15,783
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|667,809
|(7,855,754
|)
|Inventories
|(15,034,423
|)
|2,439,990
|Advances to suppliers
|-
|632,297
|Other receivables and current assets
|(327
|)
|(3,388
|)
|Customer advances
|-
|(595,870
|)
|Accounts payable
|7,149,232
|1,396,375
|Other payables and accrued expenses
|538,611
|96,100
|Taxes payable
|1,079,500
|1,331,055
|Due to a related party
|(28,714
|)
|(472
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(465,891
|)
|(29,482
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(1,732,472
|)
|355,244
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Payment of deferred offering costs
|(25,516
|)
|(231,737
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(25,516
|)
|(231,737
|)
|Net (decrease) increase of cash and cash equivalents
|(1,757,988
|)
|123,507
|Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
|32,921
|(39,563
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents – beginning
|1,847,634
|136,479
|Cash and cash equivalents – ending
|$
|122,567
|$
|220,423
|Supplementary cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|3,013
|$
|-
|Income taxes paid
|$
|978
|$
|-