One and One Green Technologies. INC to Report First Half of 2025 Financial Results on Monday, November 17, 2025

San Rafael, Bulacan, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. ET on November 18, 2025

San Rafael, Bulacan, Philippines – November 12, 2025 – One and one Green Technologies. INC (“One and One” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YDDL), a waste materials and scrap metal recycling company in the Philippines, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, after the market closes on Monday November 17, 2025.

One and One’s management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 P.M. Manila Time) on November 18, 2025, to discuss its financial results.

Conference Call & Audio Webcast

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-3982

International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6780

Webcast and replay: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1743204&tp_key=b5c8ff6b8e

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.onepgti.com.

About One and one Green Technologies. INC

One and One is a leading waste materials and scrap metal recycling company headquartered in the Philippines, distinguished by its significant permitted annual recycling capacity and government-issued license to import hazardous waste as raw materials. This unique regulatory position enables One and One to actively participate in both domestic and international recycling markets while meeting stringent environmental standards.

Our operations focus on efficiently processing raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots, aluminum scraps, and plastic beads. One and One delivers flexible, scalable solutions for electronic waste, metal scrap, and industrial recycling, positioning the Company as an essential partner to manufacturers and industrial clients.

Driven by a commitment to environmental sustainability and cost-effective resource management, One and One leverages its advanced capabilities to reduce processing costs and environmental impact. The Company is ideally placed to capitalize on the growing demand for responsible recycling services in the region, offering investors both stable growth prospects and ongoing innovation in one of Asia’s most dynamic markets.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onepgti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com