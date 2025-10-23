Provident Bank Announces $63,000 in Grants to Eight New Jersey Non-Profit Organizations

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, announced today that it has awarded $63,000 in grants to eight local non-profit organizations through its Community Partnership Program. The funding supports organizations dedicated to community development, economic empowerment, financial literacy and education, and housing and homeownership in low- and moderate-income communities across New Jersey.

The Community Partnership Program reflects Provident Bank’s longstanding commitment to collaborating with non-profit organizations to holistically support the communities within its footprint and promote long-term economic prosperity.

Combined, the recipients of these major grants received a total of $63,000. The local non-profit organizations include:

Housing & Community Development Network of NJ: dedicated to advancing economic justice, empowering low-income communities, and fostering inclusive participation in public policy.

dedicated to advancing economic justice, empowering low-income communities, and fostering inclusive participation in public policy. Urban League of Essex County: empowering African Americans and disadvantaged residents to achieve social and economic self-sufficiency through programs in education, employment, housing, and economic development that transform lives and communities.

empowering African Americans and disadvantaged residents to achieve social and economic self-sufficiency through programs in education, employment, housing, and economic development that transform lives and communities. Ironbound Community Corporation: engages and empowers individuals, families, and groups to achieve their aspirations and collaboratively build a community.

engages and empowers individuals, families, and groups to achieve their aspirations and collaboratively build a community. Housing Partnership: creates lasting and responsible homeownership through education and financial coaching.

creates lasting and responsible homeownership through education and financial coaching. Central Jersey Housing Resource Center: working locally to resolve issues facing households who are struggling to find housing that meets their needs and means.

working locally to resolve issues facing households who are struggling to find housing that meets their needs and means. NORWESCAP: strengthens communities by creating opportunities that improve the lives of low-income individuals and families.

strengthens communities by creating opportunities that improve the lives of low-income individuals and families. Invest Newark: propels the city’s economy, builds communities, and creates opportunities.

propels the city’s economy, builds communities, and creates opportunities. New Jersey Community Capital: creating communities through strategic investments and knowledge.





“Each of these organizations is creating meaningful impact in their communities, from advancing affordable housing initiatives to expanding access to education and financial resources,” said Roxanne Camejo, Senior Vice President, Community Development Officer at Provident Bank. “Provident is proud to stand alongside them in driving positive change and empowering individuals and families to build stronger, more resilient futures.”

Since July 2023, Provident Bank has partnered with more than a dozen local non-profit organizations through the Community Partnership Program, all sharing a common goal of fostering economic opportunity and sustainable community growth.

Provident Bank remains deeply committed to strengthening the communities it serves by supporting programs that expand opportunity, promote financial empowerment, and uplift local residents. Through initiatives like the Community Partnership Program, Provident continues to invest in people, helping communities thrive today while laying the foundation for a stronger, more inclusive tomorrow.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.55 billion as of June 30, 2025, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of more than 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Media Contact:

Keith Buscio

Keith.Buscio@provident.bank

Vested

Providentbank@fullyvested.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f13982a-42f5-42d8-9cfa-940c674087dd