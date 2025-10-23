XYRA Corp. Targets the Gap Between Mexico’s $65B Fintech Market and Cross-Border Remittance Flows

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYRA Corp., a subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), announced its strategic expansion into Mexico’s rapidly growing fintech and remittance markets, positioning itself at the intersection of two of the world’s most dynamic financial frontiers.

As part of this expansion, XYRA is developing the first AI-driven, quantum-secure payment infrastructure that unites remittances and fintech through tokenization, delivering a seamless, compliant, and future-proof financial layer for the global economy. The company is the first to connect cross-border remittances directly with credit card issuance, transforming traditional one-way money transfers into integrated, data-driven digital finance ecosystems that empower financial inclusion across borders.

Crossroads of Fintech and Remittances

Mexico has become one of the world’s most dynamic financial crossroads, where a thriving remittance corridor meets one of Latin America’s fastest-growing fintech ecosystems, projected to reach $65 billion by 2033 .

Every week, millions of transfers from the U.S. sustain families and small businesses across Mexico, while more than 800 fintech startups, including digital banks like Klar and Plata (raised $250 million at a $3.1 billion valuation in October 2025), now provide access to credit for over 3-4 million active users combined.

Yet these two powerful forces have evolved in parallel, not together. Remittances and fintech remain disconnected: transfers still take 2–5 days and cost over 6% in fees, while local fintechs lack access to verified cross-border data that could unlock new credit and inclusion opportunities.

XYRA Builds the Bridge

XYRA unites remittances and fintech through AI-driven tokenization to deliver the first quantum-secure payment layer for the global economy.

Its system allows users in the United States to send money that is converted into XYRA’s quantum-secure stablecoins, instantly settled in Mexican pesos, and made available on an XYRA credit card. Each transaction is secured by post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and monitored by AI intelligence layers that automate compliance, detect fraud, and generate real-time credit scoring.

Through AI-driven tokenization, each verified transaction generates digital credit profiles and yield-bearing data assets, enabling:

Instant access to funds through a secure credit card

through a secure credit card Micro-loans and temporary advances based on AI credit scoring

based on AI credit scoring Loyalty rewards and merchant partnerships powered by behavioral analytics

powered by behavioral analytics Compliant tokenization that converts verified remittance flows into programmable, tradeable assets

This integrated model not only reduces costs and settlement times but creates a self-reinforcing economic loop between senders and recipients, transforming remittance activity into long-term financial empowerment.

“Fintech transformed local finance, and remittances moved nearly a trillion dollars globally, yet no one has connected them until now,” said Anton Glotser, VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology at XYRA Corp. “Mexico marks our first milestone toward global expansion and the bridge between fintech and remittances.”

About XYRA Corp.

XYRA Corp. is a Wyoming corporation and subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., focused on identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in the crypto technologies market. The company holds an exclusive license for CTI's patented Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology for submerged fluid cooling applications, positioning it to serve both cryptocurrency mining and data center immersion cooling markets. Under the leadership of Anton Glotser, VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology, XYRA Corp. is building a talented team of experts to identify unique technologies and opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto and data center infrastructure sectors.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.



Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), is a leading ESG company that designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide. The technology is designed for fluid processing across multiple industries: water treatment and remediation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, edible oil refining, renewable fuels, alcoholic beverages enhancement, PFAS removal, and now, high-performance computing and digital asset infrastructure.

Our core products are Nano Reactor® systems, with scalable capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM), and our latest advancement, Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology, which currently operates at 20 GPM and is scalable to a larger flow. These systems effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, lower turbidity, and offer the removal of PFAS in multiple water remediation applications.

CTi holds over 40 patents issued domestically and internationally.

