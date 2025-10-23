Xometry Introduces Auto-Quote Capability for Injection Molding Services, Expanding Its Digital Manufacturing Platform

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry , Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, announced it has launched auto-quotes for injection molding services in the U.S., following a successful launch earlier this year in its European markets.

Xometry’s new auto-quoting capability simplifies the injection molding manufacturing process by bringing together expert guidance and a seamless digital experience, to enable customers to move quickly from design to finished part. Now, customers get a faster quoting process – from days to minutes – saving valuable development and sourcing time. Whether for prototyping or full-scale production, Xometry enables customers of all sizes to source molded parts that meet required specifications and delivery timelines.

“Auto quoting for injection molding gives our customers immediate access to pricing and lead-time estimates for one of the most critical production processes,” said Vaidy Raghavan, Xometry CTO. “By removing friction and reducing wait times, we’re helping engineers and procurement teams make faster, smarter decisions – keeping their projects and products moving forward and at scale.”



This latest expansion of Xometry’s capabilities enables businesses of all sizes to:

Utilize Xometry’s proprietary AI-powered platform to manage the full lifecycle of their injection molding needs from initial quoting to delivery to reordering

Select from a spectrum of injection molding options – from prototype and low-volume bridge tooling to high-volume, multi-cavity production tooling

Build molds and produce a wide range of part sizes in over 35 different materials, colors and finishes

