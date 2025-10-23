Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size Expected to Reach USD 9.68 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market is witnessing promising growth. The market was valued at USD 4.78 billion in 2024, which is projected to reach around USD 9.68 billion by 2032. It is projected to grow at an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.24% during this period.

There are several important reasons behind this rapid growth. The main reasons for this are the increase in biologics, the increasing incidence of non-life-threatening diseases and strict regulation by drug regulatory agencies. Bioanalytical tests have become a very important part of the development of these new drugs, which help researchers accurately measure the safety and effectiveness of their products.





Get free Sample Report of Bioanalytical Testing Services Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8044

The global health sector moving towards personalized medicine has further increased the dependence on these services. These services make it possible to tailor the treatment to individual needs of the patient. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of these services in diagnostic tests and vaccine development. Advancements in technology, such as mass spectrometry and artificial intelligence, have enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of tests. Although North America has taken the lead in this market, countries in the Asia-Pacific region are emerging as the fastest-growing markets.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Report are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

ICON Plc

IQVIA Inc.

Syneos Health

SGS SA

Labcorp

Intertek Group Plc

Pace Analytical Services LLC

WuXi AppTec

Medpace Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Frontage Laboratories Inc.

PPD Inc.

PAREXEL International Corporation

Almac Group

Celerion Inc.

Altasciences

BioAgilytix Labs

Lotus Labs

LGS Limited

Sartorius AG

CD BioSciences

Absorption Systems LLC

Bioneeds India Private Limited

Vipragen Biosciences

Toxikon Corporation.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Molecular Type

Small molecules had the largest market share in the global bioanalytical testing services market in 2024 (54.7%), due to their extensive use in generic and branded drug development and less complicated analytical needs than large molecules. The market for large molecules is increasing with an increasing number of biologics and biosimilars in the pipeline, especially MAbs and glycoproteins.

By Test Type

Pharmacokinetics (PK) testing dominated with a share of 33.2% in 2024, as it is essential to determining drug disposition (absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion). The bioequivalence testing segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth on account of increasing development of generic drugs, requiring demonstration of therapeutic equivalence.

By Technology

Analytical techniques held the largest market share in 2024 and were valued at USD 1.56 billion, on account of the paramount role played by them in the quantification of drugs and biomarkers. The segment of genomic & molecular procedures is the most rapidly growing sector, largely due to the rising use of personalized medicine and biomarker-based drug development.

By Service Type

The clinical bioanalytical services segment dominated in terms of revenue with a share of 48.9% in 2024, owing to the growing number of clinical trials conducted globally and growing outsourcing of clinical-phase testing by biopharmaceutical companies. The custom assay development segment is the fastest growing due to the requirement for customized bioanalytical solutions for new molecules and delivery mechanisms.

By Application Area

Oncology was the largest application market in 2024, accounting for 37.6% of the total market share, owing to the proliferation of oncology drug trials and regulatory emphasis on precision cancer medicines. Neurology is the fastest-growing sector, mainly due to the growing pipeline of R&D for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s.

By Region

North America held a substantial share in the global bioanalytical testing services market in 2024, with more than 48% revenue share, led by the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, established CROs, and high investment in drug development.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global bioanalytical testing services market due to cheap clinical trials, friendly government measures, and increasing pharmaceutical exports.

Buy the Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8044

Recent News:

In June 2024 , PPD, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, announced the expansion of its bioanalytical lab in Richmond, Virginia, with advanced automation technologies and increased LC-MS/MS capacity to support growing demand for biologics and gene therapy testing.

, PPD, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, announced the expansion of its bioanalytical lab in Richmond, Virginia, with advanced automation technologies and increased LC-MS/MS capacity to support growing demand for biologics and gene therapy testing. In March 2024, Syneos Health partnered with a major Asian pharmaceutical company to enhance its bioanalytical testing capabilities in India, focusing on high-throughput biomarker analysis and cell-based assays for oncology and immunology trials.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

R&D INVESTMENT & FUNDING METRICS – helps you assess market growth drivers by analyzing venture capital inflows, strategic investments, and public-private collaborations shaping bioanalytical testing innovation.

– helps you assess market growth drivers by analyzing venture capital inflows, strategic investments, and public-private collaborations shaping bioanalytical testing innovation. TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for efficiency and innovation by tracking adoption of AI, automation, cloud platforms, and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) in bioanalytical workflows.

– helps you uncover opportunities for efficiency and innovation by tracking adoption of AI, automation, cloud platforms, and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) in bioanalytical workflows. CLINICAL TRIAL SUPPORT INDEX – helps you evaluate market demand by monitoring the volume of bioanalytical studies across clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas, enabling strategic service positioning.

– helps you evaluate market demand by monitoring the volume of bioanalytical studies across clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas, enabling strategic service positioning. COST & PRICING BENCHMARKS – helps you understand regional pricing trends, identify cost efficiencies through outsourcing (CROs/CDMOs), and make informed investment or partnership decisions.

– helps you understand regional pricing trends, identify cost efficiencies through outsourcing (CROs/CDMOs), and make informed investment or partnership decisions. SUPPLY CHAIN & OUTSOURCING EFFICIENCY – helps you identify key regions and partners that optimize turnaround times, reduce operational risk, and enhance scalability of bioanalytical services.

– helps you identify key regions and partners that optimize turnaround times, reduce operational risk, and enhance scalability of bioanalytical services. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the market strength of leading service providers by analyzing their technological capabilities, global presence, service portfolio, and strategic growth initiatives.

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.78 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.68 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.24% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments By Molecule Type (Small Molecules, Large Molecules)



By Test Type (Pharmacokinetics [PK], Pharmacodynamics [PD], Bioavailability Testing, Bioequivalence Testing, ADME Testing, Biomarker Testing, Cell-based Assays, Virology Testing, Other Tests [e.g., immunogenicity testing, toxicokinetics, neutralizing antibodies])



By Technology (Sample Collection and Preparation, Method Development and Validation, Analytical Techniques, Genomic & Molecular Techniques, Other Processes [e.g., data interpretation, regulatory documentation, audit support])



By Service Type (Preclinical Bioanalytical Services, Clinical Bioanalytical Services, Custom Assay Development, Validation & Qualification Services, Regulatory Submission Support, Other Services [e.g., batch release testing, method transfer, GxP compliance support])



By Application Area (Oncology, Neurology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Other Applications [e.g., endocrinology, metabolic disorders, rare diseases])



By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations [CDMOs], Contract Research Organizations [CROs], Others [e.g., academic institutions, government labs, regulatory agencies]) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Access Complete Report Details of Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/bioanalytical-testing-services-market-8044

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.