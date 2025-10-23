Pipefy Announces Integration of AI Agents for Its Insurance Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, a leading process management and AI platform, today announced that it added AI Agents to its solution for insurance providers. Pipefy’s AI Agents enable insurance providers to automate tasks and improve customer service, including speeding up claims administration, policy renewals, fraud detection and more.

Pipefy’s AI Agents also run insurance workflows autonomously, adapt decisions in real time, and deliver precise, rapid outcomes—while ensuring compliance. For brokers and insurers, Pipefy offers AI Agents focused on claims and event management for health, life and property & casualty (P&C), ensuring faster service and reduced operational costs:

Compliance Verification: Delivers efficient validation of claims documents, including verifying images and data from claims submissions and invoices.





Managing claims: Helps improve information accuracy and automates fragmented processes. Also helps minimize errors and delays, improving operational efficiency.





Fraud detection: Detects inconsistencies, validates critical data and prevents fraudulent claims.



“Pipefy’s AI solution allows insurance players to automate repetitive, high-volume tasks like quoting, document analysis, external data searches, customer profile checks, and claims management. This frees up teams to focus on more consultative and strategic roles, improving service quality and strengthening relationships with clients,” says João Moreira, General Manager for the Insurance Business Unit at Pipefy.

For customers, Pipefy’s AI Agents can help improve the experience by assisting with document submission, claims processing, and policy management.

Issuing and administering policies: Provides 24/7 access to customer support.





Renewing and cancelling policies: Notifies customers of upcoming renewals and requests confirmation or changes. Simplifies the process by guiding customers through the steps.





Submitting reimbursement requests: Guides customers through claims requests, assisting with collection of personal details and reimbursement information, ensuring proper document submission.



“With AI-powered automation, the insurance industry becomes more agile, efficient, and customer-centric. We expect that the adoption of this technology establishes a new operational model that combines intelligence, performance, and service excellence,” Moreira concludes.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a global Artificial Intelligence platform that orchestrates autonomous AI Agents, transforming the way companies manage processes, optimize workflows and democratize access to advanced technology. Founded in 2015 in the city of Curitiba, Brazil, and also based in San Francisco, Pipefy serves companies in more than 100 countries, delivering solutions that integrate artificial intelligence in an accessible and practical way.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Pipefy

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-643-1642