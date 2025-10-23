Cycle Tourism Market Worth $234Bn Growing at 9.74% CAGR says a 2025-2030 Research Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the cycle tourism market size reached USD 147.24 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit USD 234.33 billion by 2030, registering a 9.74% CAGR. The sector is gaining depth as infrastructure investments extend cycling routes; e-bike adoption shortens travel planning cycles, and sustainability policies elevate cycling’s role in national tourism agendas. Tour operators are enhancing value with upgraded lodging and personalized logistics, while regional authorities fund safer trails and signage to attract longer-stay travelers. Despite limited consolidation, digital booking ecosystems are helping niche providers compete with global operators, emphasizing curated itineraries such as food tours and wellness rides that deliver higher traveler spending and stronger local engagement.

Regional Market Overview

European Market Dynamics

Europe continues to anchor global cycle tourism, driven by its interconnected trail systems, cultural attachment to cycling, and ongoing policy support. Tour operators are refreshing itineraries with multi-country and hybrid travel options to sustain traveler interest.

Asia-Pacific Growth Momentum

Asia-Pacific stands out for its strong expansion, as governments integrate cycling with green mobility initiatives and rising middle-class travelers embrace cycling holidays as aspirational experiences.

North American Tourism Landscape

North America’s cycle tourism industry is gaining traction through extensive trail conversions and wellness-driven travel programs. Premium operators are capitalizing on the trend by offering high-value cycling experiences that merge recreation with sustainability.

Growth Drivers of Cycle Tourism Market

Digital Influence and Evolving Booking Behavior

Online platforms are transforming how travelers plan cycling experiences, with direct bookings still leading but marketplace models gaining rapid ground. Social media now plays a pivotal role in inspiring routes and destinations, as users share cycling achievements and scenic moments that drive tour interest. Operators are responding by integrating digital maps, mobile-friendly itineraries, and visual storytelling to attract younger travelers who expect seamless booking experiences and flexible options.

Expanding Role of E-Bikes in Cycle Tourism

Electric bicycles are redefining the accessibility and appeal of cycling holidays, allowing travelers of varying fitness levels to enjoy longer and more challenging routes. Their growing availability has widened participation across generations, with mature riders increasingly drawn to comfort-focused experiences that pair cycling with premium accommodations. Tour operators are also segmenting offerings to cater separately to traditional cyclists and e-bike users, ensuring both segments coexist while enriching the overall travel portfolio.

Overview – Cycle Tourism Industry

Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size Forecast Market to Reach USD 234.33 Billion by 2030 Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 9.74% during 2025-2030 Largest Market in 2025 Europe continues to lead the global market Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate





