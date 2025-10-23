California's Wildfire Crisis: We Are Not Helpless to Fight Back

Charleston, SC, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are not helpless in solving the wildfire crisis in California.” These words from author Thomas Pandola encapsulate the essence of his first solo book, Big Fires Start Small. With twenty-five years of experience in the Los Angeles Fire Department, Pandola has witnessed the devastating impact of wildfires, including loss of life, property destruction, and the health hazards posed by smoke. His book serves as a clarion call for change, urging Californians to adopt a proactive approach to wildfire management.



In Big Fires Start Small, Pandola begins with a historical overview of wildfires, weaving in personal anecdotes and expert insights. He critiques the current wildfire paradigm, highlighting its inadequacies and the urgent need for a shift in strategy. By examining lessons learned from past disasters, he presents a scientific explanation of wildfires and the dangers of smoke, emphasizing that traditional methods of wildland management are no longer sustainable.



Key themes in Big Fires Start Small include:

- The necessity for a paradigm shift in wildfire management.

- Innovative solutions that leverage technology and community engagement.

- The importance of adapting strategies based on past wildfire experiences.

- Recommendations for enhancing wildfire resilience and safety.

- A call for collective action among policymakers and residents.



Thomas Pandola structures the narrative to inspire hope and action, stating, “We must recognize our role in combating the wildfire crisis.” His enlightening exploration not only informs but also empowers readers to take part in creating a safer California.



As wildfires continue to threaten lives and air quality, the urgency for change has never been greater. Big Fires Start Small is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.



LinkedIn: Thomas Pandola

About the Author: Thomas Pandola served 25 years with the Los Angeles City Fire Department, holding leadership roles as captain, battalion chief, and commander of air operations. He later became a regional director for CALSTAR, a nonprofit air ambulance service, gaining valuable insights into wildfire management beyond Los Angeles. With a Bachelor of Science in Fire Protection Administration and Technology, Pandola was inspired to write Big Fires Start Small after witnessing the devastating impact of California's wildfires. Born and raised in Los Angeles, he now lives in Northern California with his wife.

