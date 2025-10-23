Festi hf.: Publication of Q3 2025 results on 30 October 2025 and investor meeting on 31 October

Festi will publish the Q3 2025 results on Thursday 30 October after closing of markets.

Investor meeting on 31 October at 8:30 GMT.

An investor meeting will be held on Friday 31 October 2025, at 8:30 am GMT, at the Company’s headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur. Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi, and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi, will present the results and answer questions.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Company’s website where registration for the webcast will also take place: https://www.festi.is/en/tenglar/results-q3-2025. Participants attending virtually will be able to ask questions during the meeting via the email fjarfestatengsl@festi.is. Answers will be provided at the end of the presentation.

The presentation material will be available online after the meeting on the Company’s website: https://www.festi.is/en/fjarhagsupplysingar.