Air Methods Teammates and Partners Recognized as Finalists for 2025 AAMS Community Awards

DENVER, CO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods is proud to congratulate its teammates and partners who have been named finalists for the 2025 Community Awards presented by the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS). These awards honor individuals and programs across the air medical and critical care transport industry who demonstrate outstanding commitment to safety, leadership, clinical excellence, and community impact.

“Our teammates and partners consistently demonstrate the highest levels of professionalism, compassion, and dedication to patient care,” said Air Methods CEO Rob Hamilton. “Being recognized as a finalist for these prestigious awards reflects their unwavering commitment to their patients and the communities they serve. We’re extremely proud of each one of them and wish them the best of luck next week!”

Below are the individuals and programs associated with Air Methods who have been named finalists:

Program of the Year

UNC Carolina Air Care

Marriott-Carlson Lifetime Achievement Award

Clinton Burley, HealthNet Aeromedical Services

Jim Charlson Safety Award

Erik Thresher, Air Methods

Matt Schanz, St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Neonatal/Pediatric Transport Award of Excellence

Ashley Cozzocrea, St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Children’s Nebraska Neonatal-Pediatric Critical Care Transport

Nicole Magers, St. Louis Children’s Hospital

UNC Carolina Air Care Pediatric/Neonatal Specialty Team

Transport Mechanic Award of Excellence

Russell Bradberry, Air Methods/Care Flight

Tyler Lietz, Air Methods/St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Eric Scoggins, Air Methods/UNC Carolina Air Care

Excellence in Transport Leadership Award

Leanne Reaves, UNC Carolina Air Care

Eileen Frazer Spark Award

Amy Ball, Norton Healthcare

AAMS Community Impact Award

LifeMed Alaska

“Recognition like this highlights the incredible talent and dedication across our organization and partner network,” said Betsy Casanave, SVP of Customer Experience at Air Methods. “Every finalist embodies the heart of our mission, and we’re honored to work alongside them to deliver timely, lifesaving care to communities nationwide.”

The AAMS Community Awards program recognizes outstanding achievements across a variety of categories, including operational safety, leadership, maintenance excellence, pediatric/neonatal transport, community impact and lifetime achievement. The 2025 AAMS Community Award winners will be announced during AMTC25 on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. CST at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information about the awards and AAMS, click here.

About Air Methods

Air Methods is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.