LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE RECOGNIZED AS PATHWAY CHAMPION FOR TRANSFER EXCELLENCE

Long Beach, CA, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Campaign for College Opportunity honored 40 California Community Colleges and California State Universities (CSU) as Pathway Champions today for their work paving pathways to college and economic opportunity for thousands of California students by strengthening the transfer process. Long Beach City College (LBCC) placed in two categories: Total Campuswide Associate Degrees For Transfers (ADTs), and California Community Colleges ADT Implementation For Black Students.

“Our multiracial democracy and economy require us to support the growing majority of diverse students to complete college and earn a degree,” said Jessie Ryan, President of the Campaign for College Opportunity. “At a time when students are increasingly questioning their place in higher education due to mounting attacks on their ability to thrive, we applaud the colleges that are courageously meeting the moment to implement the policies and practices we know transform student success and strengthen transfer in California.

This year, there are 40 Pathway Champion honorees across four categories (Pathway Champion of Placement, Pathway Champion of Placement Equity, Pathway Champion of Transfer, Pathway Champion of Transfer Equity) recognizing achievement and equity in placement and transfer outcomes. Colleges were awarded for their efforts in implementing two landmark policies: equitable placement (AB 705 and 1705, Irwin), which maximizes student success in transfer-level courses at California Community Colleges, and ADT implementation, which has simplified transfer between community colleges and CSUs.

LBCC was recognized for its excellence in supporting student achievement through two honors. The Total Campuswide Associate Degrees for Transfer award recognized LBCC as one of the top California Community Colleges supporting the largest number of students earning ADTs in the 2023–24 academic year. In addition, the California Community Colleges ADT Implementation for Black Students recognition honored LBCC for leading the way in helping Black students earn ADTs—with at least 65% of Black associate degree earners completing an ADT—and for ensuring that Black students earn these degrees at rates comparable to their peers.

These reforms have been pivotal as students are increasingly being supported to succeed in courses that count towards their transfer goals and placed on an expedited, guaranteed path to a four-year degree, particularly Latinx and Black Californians, who have long faced disproportionate obstacles in completing their degrees.

Supporting higher education is vital to the future of California, especially community colleges, where nearly two-thirds of California’s college students begin their higher education journey. Historically, transferring from community college to a four-year university has been filled with systemic barriers, with only 7 percent of transfer-intending students being able to transfer within two years, prior to 2015. In the decade since, thanks to the implementation of ADT and placement policies, more students are transferring faster, with 10% of current community college students transferring within two years and 19 percent after four years. While there is room for improvement, this growth showcases the vital importance of the work that this year’s Pathway Champions are doing and presents a major solution to the looming economic challenges that California faces.

# # #

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program’s primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information on Long Beach City College.