IBEX Limited to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it will report first quarter 2026 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments, and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What: IBEX Limited Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results



When: Thursday, November 6, 2025



Time: 4:30 p.m. ET



Live Call: Register Here for Dial-In and PIN



Webcast: Register Here for Webcast



About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of more than 33,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 170 million critical customer interactions annually on behalf of our clients, driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

