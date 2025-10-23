Mountain America Credit Union Ranked No. 2 Treasure Valley Top Workplace by Idaho Press

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is honored to have earned the distinction as the second-highest Top Workplace of 2025 by Treasure Valley Top Workplaces. This recognition is grounded in genuine employee feedback—collected through a neutral, third-party survey—giving voice to the people who know the workplace best.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Today’s recognition as a Top Workplace reminds us that our greatest strength at Mountain America lies in the compassion, creativity, and dedication of our people,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America Credit Union. “It is their daily commitment to serving our members and communities with integrity that truly defines our success.”

Mountain America remains deeply committed to cultivating a workplace where employees can grow, succeed, and do their best work. Key priorities include:

Fostering mutual respect, teamwork, and shared purpose among staff.

Encouraging innovation and recognizing ideas that improve processes, member experience, or team collaboration.

Offering growth and learning opportunities to support individual development and career progression.

Maintaining open channels for feedback so every employee’s voice helps shape the workplace culture.

As the top-ranked financial institution and only credit union among the leading large employers, Mountain America is proud to stand out in its industry—a testament to its strong culture and strategic vision.

“Earning the Top Workplaces 2025 distinction fills us with pride and gratitude for the dedication and heart each team member brings to Mountain America,” said Tim Toy, vice president, member service at Mountain America Credit Union. “It speaks to our shared belief that success grows from a supportive culture where people feel appreciated, empowered, and connected. This honor reflects our ongoing promise to cultivate growth, creativity, and success.”

The 2025 Treasure Valley Top Workplaces award is based entirely on feedback from an employee engagement survey completed by participating workplaces. The confidential, third-party survey is administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage. It uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees receiving respect and support, growth opportunities, and empowerment, to name a few.

For more information about Top Workplaces, please visit topworkplaces.com/award/idahopress.

To learn more about Mountain America, visit macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with various convenient, flexible products and services and sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and over 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .



Federally insured by NCUA. Mountain America Federal Credit Union does business as (dba) Mountain America Credit Union.