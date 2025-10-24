Press Release

October 24, 2025

Signify reports third quarter sales of EUR 1.4 billion, operational profitability of 9.7% and a free cash flow of EUR 71 million

Third quarter 20251

Signify's installed base of connected light points increased to 160 million in Q3 25

On track for three Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 sustainability program commitments

Sales of EUR 1,407 million; nominal sales of -8.4%

Comparable Sales Growth (CSG) of -3.9%; -2.7% excluding the Conventional business

Adj. EBITA margin of 9.7% (Q3 24: 10.5%)

Net income of EUR 76 million (Q3 24: EUR 108 million)

Free cash flow of EUR 71 million (Q3 24: EUR 119 million)

Share repurchase program on track; EUR 116.4 million of shares repurchased until September 30, 2025







Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company’s third quarter 2025 results.

As Tempelman, CEO of Signify, comments:

"The market conditions today are challenging, with subdued demand and price pressure in Europe, and a slower than expected US market. While the trade channel and public sector were soft, our strategy to outperform in connected lighting and specialty offerings is delivering sustained growth.

The Consumer business continues to grow, boosted by our strong brand and the successful expansion of the Hue portfolio. In Professional, we continued to perform well in the project business, connected and specialty lighting such as agricultural lighting. The Professional and Consumer businesses both delivered robust margins.

Our OEM business has faced reduced demand and price pressure, as well as the anticipated impact of two major customers. The Conventional business declined as anticipated, with an additional impact from a manufacturing site rationalization.

Based on a softer than expected US market and further demand compression in the OEM business, we expect a comparable sales growth of -2.5 to -3.0%, or -1.0 to -1.5% excluding Conventional, an adjusted EBITA margin of 9.1-9.6%, and free cash flow generation around 7% of sales.



Looking ahead, we will focus on commercial and supply chain excellence, continuing to invest and leverage the full potential of our digital and AI capabilities, while maintaining our established cost and capital discipline. We are planning a Capital Markets Day next year where we will provide clarity on our portfolio, growth strategy and capital allocation.

I am impressed by the passion of our people and the strong culture of innovation. We will build on this and continue the shift in our culture to deliver the full potential of our operating model, with empowered and accountable market-led teams, focused R&D, accelerated digitalization and AI adoption, both in our customer offerings and in how we operate."

Brighter Lives, Better World 2025

In the third quarter of the year, Signify continued to progress on its Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 sustainability program commitments that contribute to doubling its positive impact on environment and society.

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Signify is ahead of schedule to achieve its 2025 target to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its entire value chain by 40% against the 2019 baseline - double the pace required by the Paris Agreement.

Circular revenues

Circular revenues increased to 37% this quarter and beyond the 2025 target of 32%. The main contribution was from serviceable luminaires in the Professional business in all regions.

Brighter lives revenues

Brighter lives revenues increased to 34%, up 1% over last quarter, ahead of the 2025 target of 32%. This includes a strong contribution from Professional and Consumer products that support food availability and health and well-being.

Percentage of women in leadership

The percentage of women in leadership positions remained at 27% this quarter, which is not aligned with our 2025 ambitions. Signify continues its actions to increase representation through focused hiring practices for diversity across all levels, and through retention and engagement actions to reduce attrition.

Outlook

Based on a softer than expected US market and further demand compression in the OEM business, Signify is adapting its guidance for FY 2025 as follows:

Comparable sales growth of -2.5 to -3.0%, or -1.0 to -1.5% excluding Conventional, from previously low single digit growth excluding Conventional

Adj. EBITA margin of 9.1-9.6%, from previously 9.6-9.9%

Free cash flow as a percentage of sales of around 7%, from previously 7-8% of sales



Conference call and audio webcast

As Tempelman (CEO) and Željko Kosanović (CFO) will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 9:00 a.m. CET to discuss the third quarter 2025 results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations Website



The analyst presentation is available via this link

¹ This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For further details, refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in "Important information" of this press release.

