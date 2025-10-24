Glass-reinforced Substrate Market Size to Grow USD 1.60 Billion by 2033 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass-reinforced Substrate Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Glass-reinforced Substrate Market size was valued at USD 1.18 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 1.60 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.98% during 2026-2033.”

The size of the U.S. glass-reinforced substrate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% from 2026 to 2033, reaching USD 0.29 billion.

Increasing Adoption of Lightweight, High-Performance Glass-Reinforced Substrates Boost Market Expansion Globally

The growing need for lightweight, strong, and long-lasting materials from the electronics, automotive, construction, and aerospace sectors is the main factor driving the global market growth. Advanced PCB and semiconductor applications are helping to promote the adoption of materials. The supply chain is creating substitute high-temperature, flame-retardant substrates. The market is driven by a growing emphasis on improving fuel economy and reducing component weight. Supply chains and product availability are supported by local manufacture for R&D spending. The usage of recyclable and environmentally beneficial GRS materials is also encouraged by sustainable initiatives.

Glass-reinforced Substrate Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.18 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 1.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.98% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Thickness (≤ 0.1 mm, mm - 0.5 mm, 0.5 mm - 1 mm and 1 mm)

• By Application (Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), IC Packaging Substrates, RF & Microwave Components, Automotive Electronic Modules, Display Panels and Others)

• By Type (Glass-Reinforced Epoxy Laminates, Glass-Reinforced BT (Bismaleimide Triazine) Resin, Glass-Reinforced Polyimide, Glass-Reinforced Cyanate Ester, Glass-Reinforced PTFE and Others)

• By End-Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Thickness

The 0.1 mm - 0.5 mm segment led the Glass-Reinforced Substrate Market with a 45.78% share in 2025E as it offers an optimal balance between mechanical strength, electrical insulation, and cost efficiency. 0.5 mm - 1 mm segment is the fastest growing with a CAGR of 4.56% due to greater uptake within high-performance applications including IC packaging, automotive electronics and RF components, among other new and existing ones.

By Application

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) dominated the market with a 46.21% share in 2025E as they are fundamental for nearly all electronic devices and use glass-reinforced laminates to enable high numbers of transistors they house and high performance of the equipment. IC Packaging Substrates are the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.13% as high-performance computing, miniaturized technologies, and semiconductor devices have gained considerable popularity.

By Type

Glass-Reinforced Epoxy Laminates led the market with 51.67% share in 2025E due to their flexibility, ease of use, and economical cost making it largely used in consumer electronics goods, PCBs, automotive and industrial equipment. Glass-Reinforced BT (Bismaleimide Triazine) Resin is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.50% owing to their high-performance IC packaging, 5G devices and aerospace electronics.

By End-Use Industry

Consumer Electronics held 48.52% of the market in 2025E as smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other devices rely heavily on glass-reinforced substrates for durability, light weight, and high-performance circuit support. Automotive is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.61% due to the increasing integration of electronics in vehicles, including EV battery management systems, infotainment modules, ADAS, and powertrain control units.

Regional Insights:

In 2025E, Asia Pacific dominated the Glass-reinforced Substrate Market and accounted for 41.82% of revenue share owing to the excellent PCB and semiconductor manufacturing, quick uptake of consumer electronics, increasing use of automotive electronics.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Glass-reinforced Substrate Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 4.70% due to high demand from aerospace, defense, automotive and telecommunication industries.

Recent News:

In November 2024 , AGC's M100/200 series glass substrates for AR/MR glasses were selected as an 'Honoree' in the CES 2025 Innovation Awards program.

, AGC's M100/200 series glass substrates for AR/MR glasses were selected as an 'Honoree' in the CES 2025 Innovation Awards program. In July 2025, SKC's subsidiary, Absolics, began prototype production of glass substrates at its Georgia facility, aiming for mass production by the end of 2025.

