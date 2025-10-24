Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 16 October 2025 to 22 October 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 October 2025 to 22 October 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 51 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 16 October 2025 to 22 October 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
16 October 2025Euronext Brussels8 00034.2034.3533.85273 600
 MTF CBOE4 00034.2134.4533.90136 840
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
17 October 2025Euronext Brussels8 00034.2234.5033.80273 760
 MTF CBOE4 00034.2334.5533.70136 920
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
20 October 2025Euronext Brussels5 00034.7534.9534.35173 750
 MTF CBOE4 00034.7934.9534.40139 160
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
21 October 2025Euronext Brussels5 00034.9935.1534.80174 950
 MTF CBOE4 00034.9935.1534.80139 960
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
22 October 2025Euronext Brussels5 00035.2035.3534.95176 000
 MTF CBOE4 00035.2335.4534.95140 920
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 51 00034.6235.4533.701 765 860

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 045 shares during the period from 16 October 2025 to 22 October 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 711 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 October 2025 to 22 October 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
16 October 202500.000.000.000
17 October 202580033.9034.0033.7027 120
20 October 202500.000.000.000
21 October 202524534.7934.8034.758 524
22 October 202500.000.000.000
Total1 045   35 644


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
16 October 20251 00034.1834.3034.0034 180
17 October 202560034.3034.5034.2020 580
20 October 20251 40034.7734.9034.5048 678
21 October 202591135.1035.1035.1031 976
22 October 202580035.2335.3035.1528 184
Total4 711   163 598

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 29 969 shares.

On 22 October 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 972 053 own shares, or 3.80% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

