Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 16 October 2025 to 22 October 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 October 2025 to 22 October 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 51 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 16 October 2025 to 22 October 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 16 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 34.20 34.35 33.85 273 600 MTF CBOE 4 000 34.21 34.45 33.90 136 840 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 17 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 34.22 34.50 33.80 273 760 MTF CBOE 4 000 34.23 34.55 33.70 136 920 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 20 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 000 34.75 34.95 34.35 173 750 MTF CBOE 4 000 34.79 34.95 34.40 139 160 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 21 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 000 34.99 35.15 34.80 174 950 MTF CBOE 4 000 34.99 35.15 34.80 139 960 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 22 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 000 35.20 35.35 34.95 176 000 MTF CBOE 4 000 35.23 35.45 34.95 140 920 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 51 000 34.62 35.45 33.70 1 765 860

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 045 shares during the period from 16 October 2025 to 22 October 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 711 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 October 2025 to 22 October 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 October 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 17 October 2025 800 33.90 34.00 33.70 27 120 20 October 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 21 October 2025 245 34.79 34.80 34.75 8 524 22 October 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 1 045 35 644





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 October 2025 1 000 34.18 34.30 34.00 34 180 17 October 2025 600 34.30 34.50 34.20 20 580 20 October 2025 1 400 34.77 34.90 34.50 48 678 21 October 2025 911 35.10 35.10 35.10 31 976 22 October 2025 800 35.23 35.30 35.15 28 184 Total 4 711 163 598

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 29 969 shares.

On 22 October 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 972 053 own shares, or 3.80% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment