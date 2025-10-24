AI-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Market to Hit USD 6.31 Billion by 2032, Driven by Real-Time Analytics Adoption | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Market size was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.31 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 20.34% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

With the rise of influencer content, marketers automating their tactics, and the increased need for real-time sentiment analytics, the global market for AI-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Trackers is expanding.





Download PDF Sample of AI-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8311

The U.S. AI-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Market size was worth USD 0.39 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.67 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.10% over 2025–2032.

Due to the early adoption of AI in marketing and the advanced maturity of influencer ecosystems, the U.S. market for AI-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Trackers is expanding rapidly. Businesses' heavy reliance on data-driven strategy and the need for adjustments to FTC compliance are driving up demand.

Leading Key Players in the AI-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Market:

Brandwatch, Sprinklr, Meltwater, Talkwalker, Hootsuite, Sprout Social, YouScan, Emplifi, Khoros, Synthesio, NetBase Quid, Onalytica, Upfluence, Traackr, Influencity, Brand24, Heuritech, Pulsar, Mention and Socialbakers

AI-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.45 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.31 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.34% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Software and Services)

• By Application (Brand Monitoring, Campaign Management, Competitive Analysis, Customer Insights and Others)

• By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based and On-Premises)

• By End-User (Enterprises, Marketing Agencies, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce and Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

If You Need Any Customization on AI-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8311

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Owing to its scalability, real-time analytics, and integration capabilities, the software segment accounted for 63.50% of the AI-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker market share in total revenue in 2024. The demand for platform customization, AI model training, and sentiment dashboard turnaround is predicted to propel the fastest-growing segment, Services, to a startling 20.64% CAGR between 2025 and 2032.

By Application

Due to businesses' ongoing attention on maintaining their reputation and tracking how their brand was perceived in real time, the Brand Monitoring category topped the market in 2024 with a 32.40% market share, the most of any segment. The Customer Insights segment is the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 22.61% during 2025–2032 as businesses are increasingly interested in acquiring deeper emotional and psychographic data.

By Deployment Mode

The Cloud-Based segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 71.40% of the deployment mode in 2024, attributable to its accessibility, scalability, and total cost of ownership. On-Premises segment is driving the fastest growth with a CAGR of 20.65% during 2025 to 2032, particularly in data-sensitive industries such as banking, healthcare and government.

By End-User

Marketing Agencies segment dominated the market, accounted for 33.90% of market share in 2024 as agencies have a frontline experience of influencer sentiment data. The retail & e-commerce segment is the fastest-growing in the market, and it is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 22.32% during 2025 to 2032, driven by AI-based personalization, influencer-driven conversions, and dynamic content strategies.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the Global Market in 2024 with 35.20%, owing to early AI adoption in digital marketing, the increasing maturity of influencers, and a well-established marketing infrastructure.

Asia Pacific holds the highest growth rate and is set to grow at a CAGR of 21.50% for the period 2024–2032. The rise of mobile-first consumer behavior, rapid growth in social media, and the booming creator economy is driving demand for influencer analytics.

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, Brandwatch introduced enhanced GPT powered features, including Iris AI, AI Search, and Topic Insight, alongside visual recognition capabilities, enabling real time influencer sentiment analysis across over 100 million sources.

Brandwatch introduced enhanced GPT powered features, including Iris AI, AI Search, and Topic Insight, alongside visual recognition capabilities, enabling real time influencer sentiment analysis across over 100 million sources. In April 2025, Meltwater rolled out new AI powered Instagram Comment Analysis within campaign analytics, delivering sentiment breakdown visuals and theme detection. Additionally, updates improved English sentiment models and added TikTok sentiment processing.

Buy Full Research Report on AI-Enhanced Influencer Sentiment Tracker Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8311

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI ACCURACY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate how leading vendors perform in sentiment detection accuracy, false-positive rates, and NLP benchmarking, enabling better assessment of AI reliability and model efficiency.

– helps you evaluate how leading vendors perform in sentiment detection accuracy, false-positive rates, and NLP benchmarking, enabling better assessment of AI reliability and model efficiency. INTEGRATION & COMPATIBILITY INDEX – helps you understand cross-platform interoperability with CRM, marketing, and social media systems, highlighting adoption rates and API utilization across industries.

– helps you understand cross-platform interoperability with CRM, marketing, and social media systems, highlighting adoption rates and API utilization across industries. COST & ROI BENCHMARKS – helps you compare pricing models across subscription tiers, assess ROI from tracker deployment, and analyze cost differentials between in-house and third-party sentiment solutions.

– helps you compare pricing models across subscription tiers, assess ROI from tracker deployment, and analyze cost differentials between in-house and third-party sentiment solutions. DATA PRIVACY & COMPLIANCE DASHBOARD – helps you gauge providers’ adherence to GDPR, CCPA, and other regional laws while assessing anonymization practices, breach incidents, and data security frameworks.

– helps you gauge providers’ adherence to GDPR, CCPA, and other regional laws while assessing anonymization practices, breach incidents, and data security frameworks. CUSTOMIZATION & FLEXIBILITY SCORECARD – helps you uncover the extent of model personalization, dashboard configurability, and integration flexibility across vendors for improved brand-specific sentiment insights.

– helps you uncover the extent of model personalization, dashboard configurability, and integration flexibility across vendors for improved brand-specific sentiment insights. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT OUTLOOK – helps you track the evolution of AI model updates, NLP enhancements, and performance impacts that shape the next wave of intelligent influencer sentiment analysis tools.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.