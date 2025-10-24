MEXC to Make Blockchain Life 2025 Debut as Diamond Sponsor in Dubai





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 40 million users worldwide, will use its Diamond Sponsorship at Blockchain Life 2025 to articulate its positioning as a primary gateway for traders seeking early access to emerging crypto projects. The October 28–29 Dubai event provides a platform for the exchange to connect with communities across MENA, CIS, Europe, and Indo-Pak markets where demand for new token listings runs particularly high.

Speed to Market as Core Value Proposition

Cecilia Hsueh, Chief Strategy Officer of MEXC, will deliver a keynote titled "First Stop for Every Crypto Opportunity" on the MEXC Stage, detailing how the exchange has built its user base around rapid listing of emerging tokens. The strategy addresses a specific trader need: access to projects in their earliest tradable stages rather than waiting for broader exchange adoption.

"Timing matters in crypto. Traders want to discover opportunities early, and we've structured MEXC to deliver exactly that," said Hsueh. "Blockchain Life gives us the chance to engage directly with the communities where this value proposition resonates most strongly."

The Dubai gathering draws heavily from regions where MEXC has seen concentrated growth, making it a natural venue for deepening relationships with existing users and partners while reaching new audiences actively seeking platforms that prioritize emerging assets.

Industry Dialogue and Community Engagement

Cecilia will also participate in a main stage panel on October 28 titled "DEX vs CEX: Evolution of Exchange and New Competition," joining executives from dYdX Foundation, 1inch, BingX, and KuCoin to examine how trading platforms are evolving to meet diverse user needs.

MEXC's booth will feature an interactive installation centered on its zero-fee trading campaign, with games offering over 2,500 prizes to attendees. The exchange will also co-host an afterparty with Arbitrage Scanner on October 27.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

