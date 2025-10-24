Electronic Weighing Scale Market Size to Hit USD 14.50 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.58% | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Weighing Scale Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Electronic Weighing Scale Market size was valued at USD 8.56 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 14.20 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.58% during 2025-2032.”

The size of the U.S. electronic weighing scale market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 2.21 billion. The strong demand in the retail, healthcare, and logistics industries is driving the rapid growth of the electronic weighing scale market in the U.S.

Rising Adoption of Digital and Smart Weighing Scales is Driving Market Expansion Globally

The growing use of digital and smart weighing scales in retail, healthcare, and industrial settings is driving demand worldwide. Sales in retail are driven by accurate billing and effective inventory control. Electronic weighing scales are widely employed in industries to verify production quality and compliance and in healthcare facilities to track patient weight. Adoption is solidified when combined with IoT, wireless, and cloud computing analytics, allowing companies to streamline their processes. separating electronic weighing scales from the opposite end of that spectrum.

Electronic Weighing Scale Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 8.56 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 14.20 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.58% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Laboratory scales, Gem and jewellery scales, Retail scales, Health scales, Kitchen scales and Others)

• By Application (Food and beverage, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Logistics and Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

• By End-User (Commercial and Industrial)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Retail scales held the largest revenue share of approximately 32.10% in 2024. This high share can be ascertained by the important role of scales in facilitating accurate measurement during sales operations. Health scale is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.96% during the forecast period (2024–2032) owing to the increasing awareness about health and lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

By Application

The retail segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, accounting for more than 24.95% share in 2024, owing to high usage in supermarkets, grocery chains and convenience stores. The healthcare segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period owing to demand for accurate weight measurements for patients while monitoring their health or using diagnostic techniques.

By Distribution Channel

The offline segment held the largest share of revenue in the market, over 64.80%, in 2024 owing to the high dependence on physical retailers, distributors, and independent retail stores for their purchasing of weighing scales. he online segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.47% over the 2024–2032 period, due to rising penetration of e-commerce, competitive pricing, and convenience of doorstep delivery.

By End-User

In 2024, the commercial segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 58.20%, which is attributed to widespread applications in the retail, hospitality, and food service sectors. Industrial segment is expected to be the fastest growing CAGR of 6.69% during 2024–2032 due to raising automation in manufacturing or logistic and production excess.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific attracted commanding revenue share of nearly 36.80% in 2024, and is anticipated to become swiftest expanding regional segment during aforementioned period with CAGR of 7.13%, owing to sizeable urbanization and industrialization amidst growing retail sector in nations such as China, India, and Japan.

The North American electronic weighing scale market is witnessing progressive growth, primarily in retail, healthcare, and logistics sectors.

Recent News:

In February 2024 , Mettler-Toledo discontinued several models from its MS Series Precision Balances, including the MS3002TS/00, MS204, and MS32000L/03. These models were phased out in favor of newer, more advanced weighing solutions. The company is focusing on next-generation smart and IoT-enabled weighing solutions for laboratories and industrial applications.

, Mettler-Toledo discontinued several models from its MS Series Precision Balances, including the MS3002TS/00, MS204, and MS32000L/03. These models were phased out in favor of newer, more advanced weighing solutions. The company is focusing on next-generation smart and IoT-enabled weighing solutions for laboratories and industrial applications. In April 2025, Sartorius released a firmware update for its Cubis® II Analytical Balance, version 09-03-08.04.07. This update enhances connectivity, precision, and automation features, aligning with the growing demand for smart and IoT-enabled weighing solutions in laboratory applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Electronic Weighing Scale Market Report (The USPs):

CONSUMER ADOPTION & USAGE TRENDS – helps you understand adoption rates across retail, healthcare, and industrial sectors, along with consumer preferences shifting toward smart and digital weighing solutions.

– helps you understand adoption rates across retail, healthcare, and industrial sectors, along with consumer preferences shifting toward smart and digital weighing solutions. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION METRICS – helps you uncover the level of precision, connectivity integration (IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi), and the growing share of smart weighing scales in total shipments.

– helps you uncover the level of precision, connectivity integration (IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi), and the growing share of smart weighing scales in total shipments. PRICING & COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate average selling prices, cost components (sensors, microcontrollers, displays), and segmentation across low-end to premium products.

– helps you evaluate average selling prices, cost components (sensors, microcontrollers, displays), and segmentation across low-end to premium products. MANUFACTURING & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE – helps you track global production outputs, import/export volumes, and manufacturing efficiency through capacity utilization and lead-time statistics.

– helps you track global production outputs, import/export volumes, and manufacturing efficiency through capacity utilization and lead-time statistics. DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL INSIGHTS – helps you identify market shifts between online and offline sales, e-commerce growth trends, and the balance between B2B and B2C sales segments.

– helps you identify market shifts between online and offline sales, e-commerce growth trends, and the balance between B2B and B2C sales segments. FUTURE-READY TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK – helps you assess the forecasted penetration of connected, automated, and sustainable weighing systems, indicating future investment and innovation opportunities.

