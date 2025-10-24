BitFuFu Announces Sponsorship of Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. ("BitFuFu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Blockchain Life 2025, taking place October 28-29, 2025, in Dubai, UAE.

Blockchain Life is the world’s leading forum dedicated to cryptocurrencies, Web3, and blockchain technologies, taking place annually in Dubai, UAE. Established in 2017, the event has grown into a two-day global gathering that is expected to draw over 15,000 attendees from more than 130 countries, showcasing cutting-edge projects and technologies.

“We’re excited to sponsor Blockchain Life 2025 and connect with global leaders shaping the next phase of Bitcoin and blockchain innovation,” said Leo Lu, Chairman and CEO of BitFuFu. “Our mission has always been to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone. Blockchain Life 2025 provides the perfect platform to share our latest progress and technologies.”

BitFuFu will be on-site at Booth P32, showcasing its expanding global infrastructure, one-stop mining platform—including cloud mining—and proprietary technologies. Conference attendees are invited to meet the BitFuFu team to learn how the Company is powering the Bitcoin network and strengthening the foundation of digital infrastructure.

To learn more about BitFuFu’s presence at Blockchain Life 2025 or to schedule a meeting with the team, please contact pr@bitfufu.com.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling data center infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit www.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

BitFuFu Investor Relations: ir@bitfufu.com

Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations: charley.b@bitfufu.com

For general inquiries, please contact:

BitFuFu Media Relations: pr@bitfufu.com