Global Dental Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market to Reach USD 2.42 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Dental Implant Procedures and Synthetic Graft Innovation – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the global Dental Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market was valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.42 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.72% from 2024 to 2032. This steady expansion is driven by rising demand for dental implants, a growing geriatric population prone to tooth loss, and ongoing advancements in biomaterials that improve patient outcomes.





Dental bone grafts are essential for reconstructing bone structure before implant placement or restorative surgery. As more patients seek long-lasting, aesthetically appealing dental solutions, grafting procedures have become a routine part of modern dentistry. Increasing awareness of oral health and cosmetic dentistry trends are further fueling global adoption.

In addition, the introduction of bioactive and synthetic materials that mimic natural bone regeneration while reducing infection risks has opened new avenues for product innovation. Ethical and safety concerns surrounding animal-derived materials are also encouraging healthcare providers to shift toward synthetic alternatives, particularly in developed markets.

Segment Insights

By Material Type

In 2023, the xenograft segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.3% as they are widely used due to their high availability, biocompatibility, and cost-effectiveness compared to autografts and allografts. Synthetic bone graft is likely to grow the fastest owing to the growing trends of synthetic grafts, the increasing demand is mainly attributed to the advancement in biomaterials, such as hydroxyapatite and bioactive glass.

By Application

Socket preservation dominated the application segment in 2023 with a market share of 37.3% due to the number of tooth extractions is increasing and patients are opting for dental implants, which require bone volume for proper placement. The sinus lift segment is likely to grow the fastest driven by the growing atrophic maxilla cases and growing demand for dental implants, mainly among the aging population.

By End-use

The largest market share was recorded for the dental clinics segment in 2023, accounting for 80.3% of total revenue due to an increasing number of independent dental practitioners offering bone grafting procedures among others. Hospital segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate owing to the expanding complex dental surgeries requiring multiple specialty care, the addition of enhanced hospital infrastructure with highly advanced surgical facilities, and cases of severe bone defects.

By Region

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the global dental bone grafts and substitutes market, with a revenue share of 38.23%. The growth is driven by its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of dental implants, and a rising elderly population susceptible to bone loss and periodontal diseases.

Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate due to the increased incidence of dental diseases, improved disposable incomes, and increased awareness about dental aesthetics.

Recent News:

In Jan 2025, NovaBone Products partnered with BEGO to distribute its advanced Dental Putty with MIS Dispenser in Europe, marking a significant development in the dental bone graft market. This collaboration will enhance access to innovative bioactive synthetic bone graft solutions for practitioners at the IDS 2025 event.

NovaBone Products partnered with BEGO to distribute its advanced Dental Putty with MIS Dispenser in Europe, marking a significant development in the dental bone graft market. This collaboration will enhance access to innovative bioactive synthetic bone graft solutions for practitioners at the IDS 2025 event. In March 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released draft guidance for sponsors of dental bone grafting devices, advising on the use of animal studies to fulfill special control requirements. This guidance aims to supplement, and in certain cases, replace earlier related guidelines.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BONE DEFICIENCY BURDEN MAP – helps you understand the incidence and prevalence of bone defects across regions in 2023 to identify high-need patient pools and procedure-driven demand pockets.

– helps you understand the incidence and prevalence of bone defects across regions in 2023 to identify high-need patient pools and procedure-driven demand pockets. PRESCRIPTION & ADOPTION PATTERN BENCHMARKING – helps you compare regional differences in clinician preferences between autografts, allografts, xenografts, and synthetic substitutes to uncover where substitution opportunities are materializing.

– helps you compare regional differences in clinician preferences between autografts, allografts, xenografts, and synthetic substitutes to uncover where substitution opportunities are materializing. REIMBURSEMENT & SPENDING ACCESS INDEX – helps you evaluate how insurance coverage, healthcare expenditure, and reimbursement variability in 2023 are enabling or restricting the adoption of premium grafting materials and adjunctive products.

– helps you evaluate how insurance coverage, healthcare expenditure, and reimbursement variability in 2023 are enabling or restricting the adoption of premium grafting materials and adjunctive products. PIPELINE INNOVATION & MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY TRACKER – helps you uncover commercialization opportunities by assessing the momentum of emerging biomaterials such as bioactive ceramics, growth-factor enriched matrices, and 3D-printed scaffolds.

– helps you uncover commercialization opportunities by assessing the momentum of emerging biomaterials such as bioactive ceramics, growth-factor enriched matrices, and 3D-printed scaffolds. CLINICAL PRACTICE SHIFT ANALYTICS – helps you identify the progression from invasive grafting to minimally invasive regenerative approaches, guided bone regeneration, and chairside biologics shaping future adoption.

– helps you identify the progression from invasive grafting to minimally invasive regenerative approaches, guided bone regeneration, and chairside biologics shaping future adoption. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & SUBSTITUTION PRESSURE – helps you gauge the positioning of leading manufacturers, their technology bets, regional footprint, and how innovation pipelines are altering competitive intensity and procurement decisions.

Dental Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.24 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.42 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.72% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments By Material Type [Autograft, Allograft (Demineralized Bone Matrix, Others), Xenograft, Synthetic]



By Application [Ridge Augmentation, Sinus Lift, Periodontal Defect Regeneration, Implant Bone Regeneration, Socket Preservation]



By End-use [Hospitals, Dental Clinics] Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

