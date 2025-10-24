Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size Projected to Hit USD 49.9 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Cell Banking Outsourcing Market is valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow exponentially to reach USD 49.9 billion between 2024 and 2032, at a CAGR of around 16.6%. At the core of this growth is the dependence on biotechnology, growing clinical cell banking needs, and expansion of the therapeutic and repurposed industries.





Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Overview

Cell banking outsourcing means providing third party access to infrastructure, processes, and data services required by biomedical organizations for their cell lifestock, stem cells, T-cells, NK-cells, and other cell therapies. This model provides a cost-effective and scalable tool for researchers, clinical trial companies, and therapy-manufacturers. The factors driving the growth of the market are the aging population, the expansion of live cell therapies, and the growing importance of personalized medicine.

Capital flows to the market have increased as well as a number of key contracts and partnerships have emerged, which has led to an increase in the number of companies providing services and processing. This has increased both the scope and competitive environment of cell banking outsourcing.

Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.14 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.8 % From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments By Type (Master Cell Banking, Working Cell Banking, Viral Cell Banking)



By Phase (Bank Storage {Master Cell Bank Storage, Working Cell Bank Storage, Cell Storage Stability Testing}, Bank Characterization & Testing {Safety Testing [Viral Cell Banks, Microbial Cell Banks], Gene Expression Testing, Karyology Testing, Gene Sequencing Testing}, Bank Preparation {Master Cell Bank Preparation, Working Cell Bank Preparation})



By Cell Type (Stem Cell {Cord Cell Banking, Embryonic Stem Cell Banking, Adult Stem Cell Banking, Dental Stem Cell Banking, IPS Stem Cell Banking}, Non-stem Cell) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Segment insights:

By Type

In 2023, Master Cell Banking segment dominated the market and accounted 63% revenue share due to the importance of master cell banks for the generation of reliable and high-quality cell lines for the production of biopharmaceuticals. The year-on-year growth in FDA approvals of Biologics License Application (BLA) applications for master cell bank-derived products is now 18% reflecting regulatory acceptance and trust in this strategy.

By Cell Type

In 2023, the stem cells segment commanded the largest market share at 53% owing to the growing research and therapeutic applications of them in various medical fields. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the number of stem cell transplants for hematological disorders has increased 35% in the past five years, which shows the growing clinical adoption of stem cell therapies.

By Phase

In 2023, bank storage held the largest share of 42%. This sizable market share is due to the vital need for long-term, stable cell line storage in the biopharmaceutical market. The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Biological and Environmental Research reports that over the past three years, investments in biorepository infrastructure have grown 15% annually, reflecting the rising demand for superior storage choices.

By Region

In 2023, North America accounted for 45% of the global market for cell banking outsourcing. This dominance may be ascribed to the region's robust cell and gene therapy research infrastructure as well as its well-established biopharmaceutical industry.

From 2024 to 2032, the Asia Pacific area is anticipated to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate. Growing biotechnology investments and an increased emphasis on precision medicine are the main drivers of Asia Pacific's explosive growth.

Recent News:

GE HealthCare launched Revolution RT, a CT solution that aims to enhance both precision and workflow in radiation therapy on May 1, 2024. The company also announced innovations in iRT features at ESTRO 2024, along with recently-acquired MIM Software.

launched Revolution RT, a CT solution that aims to enhance both precision and workflow in radiation therapy on May 1, 2024. The company also announced innovations in iRT features at ESTRO 2024, along with recently-acquired MIM Software. QAi Prostate, an advanced diagnostic tool for prostate cancer, was launched by Qritive in March 2023. This includes an artificial intelligence algorithm that assists pathologists in the identification of prostatic adenocarcinoma and differentiation of malignant from benign tumors in biopsy material.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CELL BANK VOLUME DISTRIBUTION INDEX – helps you understand volume allocation across master cell banks, working cell banks, and end-user–specific banks to identify where outsourcing demand is structurally concentrated.

– helps you understand volume allocation across master cell banks, working cell banks, and end-user–specific banks to identify where outsourcing demand is structurally concentrated. OUTSOURCING PENETRATION BENCHMARK – helps you measure the rate at which cell banking activities are shifting from in-house to outsourced models, enabling assessment of market capture potential for CDMOs.

– helps you measure the rate at which cell banking activities are shifting from in-house to outsourced models, enabling assessment of market capture potential for CDMOs. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE ADOPTION MAP – helps you compare region-wise alignment to GMP, FDA, EMA, ICH and biosafety standards between 2023–2032 to determine which markets present lower regulatory risk for scaling outsourced operations.

– helps you compare region-wise alignment to GMP, FDA, EMA, ICH and biosafety standards between 2023–2032 to determine which markets present lower regulatory risk for scaling outsourced operations. R&D FUNDING-DRIVEN DEMAND INDEX – helps you quantify how healthcare and biopharma R&D expenditure across regions from 2023–2032 is translating into outsourced cell banking pipelines, enabling strategic deployment of capacity.

– helps you quantify how healthcare and biopharma R&D expenditure across regions from 2023–2032 is translating into outsourced cell banking pipelines, enabling strategic deployment of capacity. TECHNOLOGY & AUTOMATION MATURITY SCORE – helps you uncover opportunities by tracking adoption of cryopreservation automation, closed-system bioprocessing, digital QC, and advanced storage platforms over 2023–2032.

– helps you uncover opportunities by tracking adoption of cryopreservation automation, closed-system bioprocessing, digital QC, and advanced storage platforms over 2023–2032. COMPETITIVE EXPOSURE & DIFFERENTIATION LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the strategic strength of outsourcing players by comparing their capacity footprint, regulatory track record, technology stack, client retention, and contract growth momentum.

