Filtration in Biologics Market: Trends, Growth Drivers and Opportunities (2024–2034)

Ottawa, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The filtration in biologics market is set for significant growth from 2024 to 2034, fueled by rising global demand for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. Innovations in bioprocessing technologies, coupled with expanding biologics manufacturing, are driving the adoption of advanced filtration systems.

Increasing focus on product purity, regulatory compliance, and cost-effectiveness further strengthens market growth. Moreover, ongoing investments in R&D and biologics production infrastructure are creating new opportunities, particularly in emerging economies.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the global filtration in the biologics market with a revenue share of 46.9% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years (2025–2030).

By filtration type, the microfiltration segment led the market by capturing 31.4% revenue share in 2024.

By filtration type, the virus filtration segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

By product type, the membrane filters segment dominated the market with a 57.1% share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By biologic type, the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment held the 48.6% revenue share of the market in 2024.

By biologic type, the cell & gene therapies segment is expected to register rapid growth over the projected period.

By process stage, the downstream processing segment was dominant with 62.3% revenue share of the global filtration in the biologics market in 2024.

By process stage, the final fill/finish segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the predicted timeframe.

By end user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment led with 66.2% revenue share of the market in 2024.

By end user, the CMOs/CDMOs segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.



Market Overview & Potential

The filtration in the biologics market refers to the use of filtration technologies in the manufacturing and purification of biologic drugs such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), vaccines, recombinant proteins, and cell & gene therapies. Primarily, the market is propelled by the rising demand for purification and sterilisation of biologics, biosimilars, and vaccines. With a focus on this factor, recently, several advancements in depth filtration, virus filtration, and sterile filtration, with improved efficiency, throughput, and sustainability, are boosting the market expansion. However, another trend is accelerating, such as automation, predictive maintenance, and the use of advanced materials, including nanofiber technology.

What Is The Growth Potential Responsible For The Growth Of The Filtration In the Biologics Market?

The main drivers for filtration in the biologics market are the increasing production of complex biologics, stringent regulatory requirements for safety and purity, and growing demand for advanced filtration technologies like single-use systems and membrane filtration. The need to remove impurities, viruses, and endotoxins is paramount, as is the expansion of cell and gene therapies, which necessitate rigorous, specialised filtration.

What Are The Growing Trends Associated With The Filtration In the Biologics Market?

Single-use systems:

The adoption of single-use filtration technologies is a major trend, driven by their cost-effectiveness, reduced risk of cross-contamination, and increased scalability.



Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF):

TFF systems are seeing high demand due to their effectiveness in concentrating and purifying biologics, with the market projected to grow significantly.



Virus filtration:

As regulatory requirements for viral clearance become more stringent, the demand for efficient and reliable virus filtration systems is rising, with this sub-market showing robust growth.



Technological innovation:

Manufacturers are focusing on developing new membrane materials and improving the efficiency of existing filtration systems to meet the growing needs of biologics manufacturing.



Digitalisation:

There is a growing opportunity to leverage digitalisation for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance of filtration systems to improve process control and efficiency.



What Is The Growing Challenge In The Filtration In the Biologics Market?

Key challenges in biologics filtration include the high cost of advanced filtration systems and ongoing operational expenses, which can lead to reduced product yield and speed. Other challenges involve stringent and evolving regulatory requirements, the complexity of handling large and complex biological molecules, and the emergence of alternative technologies that compete with traditional filtration methods.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate The Filtration In the Biologics Market In 2024?

North America dominated the global filtration in the biologics market with a revenue share of 46.9% in 2024. North America dominates the biologics filtration market, driven by advanced biomanufacturing infrastructure and the presence of major players in the U.S. and Canada. High investments in biologics R&D, especially monoclonal antibodies and gene therapies, are accelerating demand for precision filtration solutions. Regulatory emphasis on product safety and adoption of single-use filtration systems further strengthen the region’s leadership in biologics production.

What Made The Asia Pacific Significantly Grow In The Filtration In the Biologics Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years (2025–2030). Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as a major biologics manufacturing hub, supported by growing investments in biotechnology across China, India, and South Korea. The region’s increasing focus on biosimilar production and expansion of CDMO capabilities is boosting filtration demand. Favourable government initiatives and rising clinical research activities are further enhancing market adoption of advanced microfiltration and virus filtration technologies.

Segmental Insights

By filtration type,

The microfiltration segment led the market by capturing 31.4% revenue share in 2024. Microfiltration plays a critical role in biologics manufacturing by removing cell debris and particulate contaminants from process streams. It is mainly used in upstream and clarification steps to ensure media purity and protect downstream processes. The growing adoption of automated, single-use microfiltration systems is improving operational efficiency, sterility, and product yield across biopharmaceutical production facilities.

The virus filtration segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Virus filtration is a key downstream process ensuring viral safety in biologics such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins. It uses nanometer-scale membranes to remove viral particles without affecting product integrity. Increasing regulatory scrutiny for viral clearance and the rise of cell and gene therapy manufacturing are driving the adoption of advanced virus filtration membranes and systems.

By product type,

The membrane filters segment dominated the market with a 57.1% share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Membrane filters represent the largest product category, offering high selectivity and reproducibility for bioprocess filtration. They are widely used in sterile filtration, virus removal, and clarification steps. Continuous improvements in membrane materials, such as hydrophilic polymers and asymmetric pore structures, are enhancing throughput and retention efficiency, making them vital for large-scale biologics manufacturing operations.

By biologic type,

The monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment held the 48.6% revenue share of the market in 2024. Filtration is crucial in monoclonal antibody (mAb) production to ensure purity, safety, and efficacy. It is used throughout the production process from cell culture clarification to virus removal. With rising global demand for therapeutic antibodies, manufacturers are increasingly integrating advanced tangential flow and virus filtration systems to maintain consistency and comply with stringent regulatory requirements.

The cell & gene therapies segment is expected to register rapid growth over the projected period. In cell and gene therapy manufacturing, filtration ensures sterile processing and viral vector purification. Advanced nanofiltration and microfiltration techniques are critical for ensuring product safety without compromising therapeutic potency. The increasing number of approved gene therapies and expansion of viral vector production capacity are fueling demand for highly specialised filtration technologies tailored to small-batch biologics.

By process stage,

The downstream processing segment was dominant with 62.3% revenue share of the global filtration in the biologics market in 2024. Downstream filtration plays a vital role in separating and purifying biologic products. It encompasses virus removal, ultrafiltration, and sterile filtration to meet quality and safety standards. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting integrated, single-use filtration systems to streamline purification workflows, reduce contamination risk, and enhance productivity across biologics and biosimilar production lines.

The final fill/finish segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the predicted timeframe. The final fill and finish stage requires stringent sterile filtration to prevent microbial contamination before packaging. This step ensures product integrity and patient safety. High-performance microfilters and integrity testing systems are widely used to comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. Automation and closed-system designs are enhancing precision and sterility during final drug formulation.

By end user,

The biopharmaceutical companies segment led by 66.2% revenue share of the market in 2024. Biopharmaceutical companies represent the dominant end users, utilising filtration technologies across both development and commercial manufacturing. These firms rely on advanced filtration solutions to produce monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies at scale. The growing focus on process optimisation, contamination control, and regulatory compliance continues to drive investment in next-generation filtration systems and consumables.

The CMOs/CDMOs segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Contract manufacturing and development organisations are rapidly expanding filtration usage to handle diverse biologics portfolios. Flexible, modular, and single-use filtration solutions enable faster turnaround and scalable production. The outsourcing trend in biologics manufacturing continues to boost demand for high-throughput and regulatory-compliant filtration technologies.

Recent Developments

In June 2025, Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens, and assay kits, launched a novel line of Human Hybrid IgM Control Monoclonal Antibodies for research applications.

In February 2025, Zydus Lifesciences unveiled a vaccine used for the new strain of the influenza virus.

In October 2024, Asahi Kasei Medical launched the Planova™ FG1, a next-generation virus removal filter with higher flux for the manufacture of biotherapeutics.



Filtration in Biologics Market Key Players List

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva & Pall Life Sciences)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

3M Health Care (formerly Purification Solutions)

Repligen Corporation

Parker Hannifin (Bioscience Division)

GE Healthcare Life Sciences (now Cytiva)

Meissner Filtration Products

Asahi Kasei Medical (Planova filters)

EMD Millipore

Amazon Filters Ltd.

Cole-Parmer

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

Sterlitech Corporation



Segments Covered in The Report

By Filtration Type

Microfiltration Cell harvesting Clarification

Ultrafiltration Protein concentration Buffer exchange (UF/DF)

Nanofiltration Endotoxin removal Protein separation

Virus Filtration Viral clearance Mycoplasma control

Sterile Filtration Final fill Aseptic processing





By Product Type

Membrane Filters Microfiltration Ultrafiltration Nanofiltration Reverse Osmosis

Pre-filters & Depth Media

Single-Use Systems (e.g., Cartridges, Capsules)

Filtration Accessories (e.g., Housings, Filter Holders)

Others



By Biologic Type

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Cell & Gene Therapies

Blood-derived Products

Shape, Picture

By Process Stage

Upstream Processing

Media filtration

Cell culture harvesting

Downstream Processing

Clarification

Purification

Concentration

Final Fill/Finish

Sterile filtration

Particulate removal

Shape, Picture



By End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CMOs/CDMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Clinical Research Organisations

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





