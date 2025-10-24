Ankur Keswani Joins SEDA Experts, Bringing Deep Expertise in High-Yield and Distressed Credit, Bankruptcy, and Restructurings

New York, NY, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Ankur Keswani joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Ankur brings extensive experience in dealing with critical situations such as distressed credit, bankruptcy, and restructuring. Her knowledge and experience will be of great value to our clients in dispute and litigation contexts,” said Sergio Godinho, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Ankur Keswani, former Head of Corporate Credit at Serengeti Asset Management, is a seasoned credit investor and portfolio manager with over twenty years of experience in high-yield and distressed credit, special situations, bankruptcy and restructurings, and post-reorganization equity investing. Her expertise spans risk and portfolio management, credit research and trading, performing and non-performing debt, leveraged loans, corporate valuation, credit analysis, illiquid securities, and leveraged buyouts, as well as board of directors' and officers’ duties.

Ms. Keswani currently serves on the Board of Directors of Kennedy Lewis Capital Company (KLCC), a publicly listed business development company (BDC) focused on senior secured lending to U.S. middle-market companies. She is a member of both the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee, and advises the board on issues including credit markets, portfolio management, and risk oversight.

From 2012 to 2020, Ms. Keswani served as Head of Corporate Credit at Serengeti Asset Management, where she managed over $1 billion in assets across stressed and distressed credit, special situations, and post-bankruptcy equities. She was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and Risk Committee, leading numerous restructurings, liquidations, and post-reorganization investments. Under her leadership, Serengeti’s corporate credit portfolio outperformed the distressed market by approximately 550 basis points since inception.

Ms. Keswani joined Serengeti in 2008 as a Senior Managing Director following eight years at Goldman Sachs, where she held senior roles in both trading and research. From 2004 to 2007, she was a Vice President in High Yield and Distressed Trading, making markets in bonds and credit default swaps across healthcare, telecom, media, utilities, and chemicals. Between 1999 and 2004, she was a senior analyst on Goldman Sachs’ High Yield and Distressed Research team, ultimately leading the healthcare vertical and earning Institutional Investor rankings in 2003 and 2004.

In 2017, Ms. Keswani was recognized among The Hedge Fund Journal’s Top 50 Women in Hedge Funds. She received her B.A. with Honors in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the University of Oxford. Ms. Keswani has been involved in several nonprofit boards, including West Side Montessori School, WomanKind, and the American Friends of St. Hilda’s College, Oxford University.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.