Surfshark launches a privacy-first web content blocker

Surfshark, a cybersecurity company, launches a new feature called the web content blocker that focuses on safeguarding every household when browsing online. It allows you to filter various websites based on categories provided, lock them using 2FA (Two-factor Authentication), and help protect family members from potential online threats caused by curiosity or carelessness.

According to Justas Pukys, Senior Product Manager at Surfshark, the web content blocker is a new approach to online safety that differs from traditional parental controls. Without monitoring anyone’s activity, Surfshark’s new feature provides a respectful way to block access to selected content categories.

“No matter whether you want to protect your children, help an elderly relative avoid fraud, or maintain a shared home without disruption, it is important to have clear, fair boundaries that are actually applied. That's why we created a web content blocker, so people can turn control into care without tracking involved,” explained Pukys.

Unlike traditional tracking applications, the web content blocker helps you protect family members from seeing malicious content and websites — without snooping on their browsing activity or monitoring the actual websites they visit. With this new feature, you can filter various websites by category and lock specific content across all family mobile devices.

“With the web content blocker, you can protect all connected devices, choose custom lists for each family member or device, and help them improve online security simply while respecting everyone's privacy,” said Pukys.

To extend this protection to your household, install and open the Surfshark app on the device you’d like to add, log in using the same account, enable Web content blocker, and lock with 2FA if needed. Then, under the Web content blocker feature on the Surfshark website app, you can find the Your devices section, where you can select content categories and ensure a safe online environment for your loved ones.

The web content blocker is now available on Android and iOS platforms for Surfshark One or One+ plan users — more platforms are coming soon.

Additionally, Surfshark announces that its server count has surpassed 4,500. Over the years, Surfshark has continually upgraded its server network to enhance performance and reliability, and this figure reflects its growth.





ABOUT SURFSHARK



Surfshark is a cybersecurity company offering products including an audited VPN, certified antivirus, data leak warning system, private search engine, and a tool for generating an online identity. Recognized as a leading VPN by CNET and TechRadar, Surfshark has also been featured on the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies ranking. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Surfshark has offices in Lithuania and Poland. For information on Surfshark's operations and highlights, read our Annual Wrap-up . For more research projects, visit our research hub .

