Brandon Hall Group Launches Research Initiative on Extended Enterprise Learning

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group today announced a research initiative exploring how organizations manage learning programs for extended enterprise audiences. Conducted in partnership with Latitude Learning, the study examines practices for training customers, channel partners, franchisees, and other external learners.

"The extended enterprise learning space is transforming. The need has never been greater and the rapid evolution and influence of AI on learning technology promises real impact. Delivering on the strategic value of these audiences has never been more critical," said Michael Rochelle, Principal Analyst and Chief Strategy Officer at Brandon Hall Group. "This research will provide insights into how organizations structure, deliver, and measure learning programs for diverse external audiences."

The study explores:

Learner audience segmentation and program objectives

Technology adoption, including AI, AR/VR, and advanced analytics

Governance models and budget allocation strategies

Delivery methods and effectiveness measurement

Integration with business systems and customer success initiatives

Organizations participating in the research will receive:

Early access to complete research findings

Benchmark data from peer organizations

Insights into emerging trends and best practices

The survey takes 8-10 minutes to complete. All responses remain confidential and will be reported only in aggregate form. Research findings will be released in Spring 2025.

To participate in the study: https://www.research.net/r/BHGExtEnt2025

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is a research and advisory firm specializing in corporate learning, talent management, and HR technology. The firm provides insights and guidance to help organizations develop effective people strategies.

About Latitude Learning

Latitude Learning provides learning management systems designed for extended enterprise training programs.