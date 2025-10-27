Wind Turbine Pitch and Yaw Drive Market Size to Hit USD 13.62 Billion by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wind Turbine Pitch and Yaw Drive Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Wind Turbine Pitch and Yaw Drive Market size was worth USD 7.64 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.62 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.54% during 2025-2032.”

The U.S. market is being driven by older turbine replacements, grid modernization, drive system technology advancements, and strong state and federal laws that favor decarbonization and the widespread use of wind energy.

Market is Growing as Nations Embrace Clean Energy with Advanced Electric Pitch Systems

Wind energy projects are being implemented globally to fulfill carbon emission objectives as the globe works to eradicate them, which is driving the expansion of the wind turbine pitch and yaw drive industry. Offshore and onshore wind turbine installations are being fueled by the region's governments' adoption of alluring policies, tax breaks, and renewable energy goals. Market trends for wind turbine pitch and yaw drives show that, as technology advancements in reliability, efficiency, and overall turbine safety become possible, electric drives are now the primary focus for pitch and yaw systems in next-generation turbines.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Wind Turbine Pitch and Yaw Drive Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 7.64 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.62 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.54% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (1000 W, 1000 W - 3000 W, and >3000 W)

• BY Pitch System (Electric, Mechanical, and Hydraulic)

• By Size (Small, Medium, and Large)

• By End Use (Onshore and Offshore)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

The Wind turbine pitch and yaw drive market was dominated by the >3000 W segment within 2024, holding a 67.2% market share. This dominance is fueled by the higher deployment of larger capacity turbines, especially for offshore wind farms and large capacity onshore installations. The 1000 W – 3000 W CAGR from 2025 to 2032 segment is projected to exhibit the most rapid growth. The increase is driven by a surge in demand for affordable medium-sized turbines, which are well-suited to onshore wind farms and new markets.

By Pitch System

In 2024, the market share of electric pitch and yaw drive systems was 57.4%, and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2032. The market share for these has mainly been due to the growing penetration of electric systems that provide advantages over hydraulic and mechanical systems, such as enhanced efficiency, reliability, and reduced maintenance costs.

By Size

In 2024, medium-sized turbines held 46.6% market share in the Wind turbine pitch and yaw drive market. This dominance is largely fueled by the continuously growing demand for turbines offering maximum efficiency with the least cost and installation possibilities. It is projected that large turbines will show the highest CAGR growth from 2025 to 2032. This growth is due to the increasing transition to offshore wind farms and large renewable energy projects.

By End-Use

In 2024, Onshore wind farms possess the largest share in the Wind turbine pitch and yaw drive market with 71.5 %. This dominance is driven by the onshore wind farms are far cheaper to build and run than offshore ones. Offshore wind farms are estimated to grow highest CAGR from 2025 to 2032. The higher capacity of offshore wind farms is primarily due to the higher and more consistent wind speeds available offshore, resulting in greater energy generation potential.

Regional Insights:

The European region was the market leader in the Wind turbine pitch and yaw drive market share with 37.7% in 2024, driven by attractive renewable energy targets, extensive infrastructure, and supportive regulatory structures.

The Wind turbine pitch and yaw drive market is projected to see the highest CAGR of 8.4% during 2025 and 2032, in the Asia Pacific region. Growing investments in renewable energy infrastructure, rising energy demand, and strong government support through conducive policy and a clean energy target are helping in this rapid growth.

Recent News:

In December 2024 , UKA placed an order for 80 turbines from Nordex Group, totaling 540 MW, for 15 projects across Germany. The agreement includes a 20-year service contract, with commissioning set for 2026.

, UKA placed an order for 80 turbines from Nordex Group, totaling 540 MW, for 15 projects across Germany. The agreement includes a 20-year service contract, with commissioning set for 2026. In April 2025, GE Vernova and BBWind signed their 20th agreement to supply onshore wind turbines for community wind farms in Germany. The deal includes three 6.0 MW turbines for projects in North Rhine-Westphalia.

