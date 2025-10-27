RAGNAROK 3 (Chinese Title: 仙境传说3) Received an ISBN Code by Chinese Government

Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that RAGNAROK 3 (Chinese Title: 仙境传说3), an MMORPG Mobile and PC game, received an ISBN code by Chinese government disclosed on October 22, 2025.

RAGNAROK 3 is the official numbered title which recreates the classic graphics and background music of the original title using latest technology for high quality. It also features free trading, larger-scale siege combat and seasonal content providing players with massive number of players and immersive combat experience.

In July, the game drew interest from users, unveiling its first trailer that showcased key features like class-specific skill demonstration, weather change system and 10-player raid dungeon. Following in August, Gravity held a closed demo session for two days at its headquarters, where participants who experienced the game responded with positive feedback. Along with this, it opened a large-scale GVG ‘Emperium Showdown’ clip on its official YouTube channel on October 21, 2025.

Gravity stated, “RAGNAROK 3 is a new title that succeeds Ragnarok Online, reimagining the original with modern approach, with enhanced combat systems that go beyond the original. We are confident that it will exceed expectations as a masterpiece of MMORPG title. As we head forward to the official launch, we plan to actively engage with our players and share various updates through our official channels. We sincerely ask for your continued interest and support”.

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[RAGNAROK 3 Official Website]

https://ro3global.com/

[RAGNAROK 3 Naver Official Lounge]

https://game.naver.com/lounge/Ragnarok_Online3

[RAGNAROK 3 Official YouTube Channel]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zj3G-pqsVQ

[RAGNAROK 3 Discord Page]

https://discord.gg/ro3global

[RAGNAROK 3 Facebook Page]

https://www.facebook.com/RagnarokOnline3/

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

