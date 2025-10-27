COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 53/2025 - October 27, 2025
On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|373,500
|485.47
|181,322,980
|October 20, 2025
|4,500
|507.19
|2,282,355
|October 21, 2025
|4,500
|506.86
|2,280,870
|October 22, 2025
|4,500
|506.58
|2,279,610
|October 23, 2025
|4,500
|503.28
|2,264,760
|October 24, 2025
|4,000
|498.77
|1,995,080
|Total accumulated under the program
|395,500
|486.54
|192,425,655
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 998,542 shares, corresponding to 2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments