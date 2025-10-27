Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 43 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 17 October 2025
|158,000
|597.86
|94,461,391
|Monday, 20 October 2025
|1,000
|621.02
|621,020
|Tuesday, 21 October 2025
|1,000
|617.83
|617,830
|Wednesday, 22 October 2025
|1,000
|618.28
|618,280
|Thursday, 23 October 2025
|1,000
|624.86
|624,860
|Friday, 24 October 2025
|1,000
|628.09
|628,090
|In the period 20 October 2025 - 24 October 2025
|5,000
|622.02
|3,110,080
|Accumulated until 24 October 2025
|163,000
|598.60
|97,571,471
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,204,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.82% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
