Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 43 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

price Amount Accumulated until 17 October 2025 158,000 597.86 94,461,391 Monday, 20 October 2025 1,000 621.02 621,020 Tuesday, 21 October 2025 1,000 617.83 617,830 Wednesday, 22 October 2025 1,000 618.28 618,280 Thursday, 23 October 2025 1,000 624.86 624,860 Friday, 24 October 2025 1,000 628.09 628,090 In the period 20 October 2025 - 24 October 2025 5,000 622.02 3,110,080 Accumulated until 24 October 2025 163,000 598.60 97,571,471 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,204,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.82% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

