Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 43 2025

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 17 October 2025158,000597.8694,461,391  
Monday, 20 October 20251,000621.02621,020  
Tuesday, 21 October 20251,000617.83617,830  
Wednesday, 22 October 20251,000618.28618,280  
Thursday, 23 October 20251,000624.86624,860  
Friday, 24 October 20251,000628.09628,090  
In the period 20 October 2025 - 24 October 20255,000622.023,110,080  
Accumulated until 24 October 2025163,000598.6097,571,471  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,204,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.82% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

2025-10-27 FBM25-49 SBB-w43 ENG SBB2025 Week 43

Recommended Reading