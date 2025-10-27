Commerce Customers Named Finalists in 2025 B2B Ecommerce Industry Awards - Americas Edition

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions and the parent company of leading ecommerce platform BigCommerce, today announced five of its BigCommerce B2B Edition customers have been shortlisted as finalists for the 2025 B2B Ecommerce Industry Awards - Americas Edition .

Movora, a global leader in veterinary medical technology and orthopedic solutions, and Sellars, a manufacturer of absorbent materials, are finalists for Mid-Market B2B Ecommerce Manufacturer of the Year. Industrial controls distributor Marshall Wolf Automation, replacement hardware manufacturer and distributor Prime-Line Products and cleaning and wellness products supplier Zogics, are finalists for Small B2B Ecommerce Distributor of the Year. The awards are sponsored by the B2B Ecommerce Association .

These award nominations follow a recent IDC White Paper, sponsored by BigCommerce, that found B2B Edition helps brands streamline operations, increase sales productivity and deliver stronger customer experiences.

“Across manufacturing and distribution, B2B leaders are proving that digital commerce can be both a growth engine and an operational powerhouse, with customer excellence at the heart of every decision,” said Lance Owide, general manager of B2B at Commerce. “The IDC findings and our customers’ success in the B2B Ecommerce Industry Awards reinforce what we hear from customers every day: that BigCommerce B2B Edition provides the flexibility, scalability and performance needed to accelerate that digital growth and create measurable business impact.”

The benefits of B2B Edition are evidenced by its successful customers and their finalist status in the B2B Ecommerce Industry Awards.

Movora

Faced with the need to unify several legacy brands with siloed operations, Movora leveraged a modern digital ecosystem to achieve remarkable transformation. By adopting BigCommerce B2B Edition and a composable headless architecture and enlisting digital agency 5874 to lead the implementation, Movora transformed its fragmented tech stack into a centralized, scalable ecosystem. With real-time inventory visibility, enriched product data and account-specific self-service tools, Movora now delivers a seamless buying experience tailored to the needs of busy veterinary professionals.

Since implementing B2B Edition, Movora has experienced over 100% ecommerce growth in the US within months of going live, and now more than 37% of its US orders and 54% of its Canadian orders are placed online, improving operational efficiency for its sales team.

Sellars Absorbent Materials

For over three decades, Sellars Absorbent Materials has been a trusted leader in high-performance wiping, cleaning and sorbent products, serving retail and commercial channels and customers across North America. As the company continued to grow, its legacy Magento ecommerce platform was unable to handle complex pricing models, customer-specific catalogs and efficient checkout experiences. These limitations hampered scalability.

Recognizing the need for a modern, agile solution, Sellars migrated to BigCommerce B2B Edition to streamline operations, automate workflows and deliver a more intuitive buying experience. The move allowed the company to reduce manual tasks, simplify pricing management and focus its teams on growth and customer engagement. By leveraging BigCommerce’s native capabilities instead of heavy customization, the company modernized the look and feel of Sellars.com and achieved operational excellence while positioning itself for long-term scalability. Sellars’ digital transformation exemplifies how strategic execution and customer-centric innovation can turn technical modernization into a sustainable growth engine.

Marshall Wolf Automation

Marshall Wolf Automation , founded in 1984, is a women-owned industrial controls distributor that made a game-changing leap in the past year from a heavy maintenance ecommerce setup to a modern digital sales engine. The team had been on Magento for years, but routine tasks became slow and costly. Basic changes were time consuming, platform updates consumed weeks of testing and renewal pricing pressures made the status quo unsustainable. Recognizing that B2B buyers expect speed, transparency and always-on digital access, leadership set a clear goal to simplify operations and modernize the buying journey.

After evaluating options, the company chose BigCommerce B2B Edition for its native support of critical features. By adopting B2B Edition and integrating its core systems, the company streamlined operations and created self-serve experience for sales teams and buyers, reducing friction and establishing a foundation for growth.

Prime-Line Products

Prime-Line has long been a trusted name in repair and replacement hardware, serving both professional and consumer markets with a wide range of solutions for residential and commercial properties. Founded in 1978, the company built its reputation through national distribution channels, home centers and hardware stores. But as customer expectations evolved and digital commerce reshaped the B2B landscape, Prime-Line saw an opportunity to reimagine how it connects with its buyers.

Prime-Line’s SKU-intensive product catalog is vast and technically complex, with category-specific attributes and performance requirements. The company needed a solution that could handle this complexity without compromising speed or usability. BigCommerce’s support for headless architecture delivered the performance Prime-Line required. BigCommerce B2B Edition enabled custom pricing, payment terms and scalable infrastructure. Two brands now live on separate front-end experiences but share a single cart and shipping charge. This shared cart simplifies the buying experience, enables cross-brand marketing and fosters deeper collaboration across the Great Star Tools USA family of brands which Prime-Line is a part of.

Zogics

Nearly two decades ago, Zogics began as a supplier of cleaning and wellness products, and today the company has grown into a trusted partner for thousands of B2B clients across fitness, hospitality, corporate and government sectors. Zogics’ ecommerce operations span four enterprise storefronts – Zogics.com , ArdentFitness.com , TheCleaningStation.com and Amenie.com , unified by a centralized BigCommerce ecommerce ecosystem. What began as a sales channel has transformed into a dynamic order management hub, powering personalized pricing, invoicing, custom price catalogs and enterprise-grade workflows.

Today, the majority of the company's sales occur through BigCommerce, a dramatic shift from the early days when offline orders dominated. With B2B Edition at the center of its operations, enhanced by intelligent product feed management and AI automation workflows, Zogics has built the foundation for agentic commerce, where systems proactively manage complex B2B workflows, from catalog syndication to order fulfillment, with minimal human intervention. The result is a customer experience that is simple, fast and personal, even when scaled to thousands of diverse clients, while freeing the team to focus on strategic growth initiatives.

The IDC study, The Business Value of BigCommerce B2B Edition, was based on interviews with companies across manufacturing, wholesale, food and beverage, and equipment supply. It highlighted how BigCommerce’s open, API-first platform balances composability with usability to help businesses modernize without the burden of complex custom development or fragmented point solutions.

The IDC study also found the following benefits for B2B Edition customers:

391% three-year return on investment

7-month payback period

$393,446 average annual benefits per 1,000 unique customers

$10,536 in annual IT cost avoidance per 1,000 unique customers

24% increase in sales team productivity

82% improvement in platform stability

To learn the IDC study and B2B Edition’s benefits to customers, click here: https://www.bigcommerce.com/blog/idc-bva-study/

The full IDC white paper can be downloaded here: https://www.bigcommerce.com/resources/2025-b2b-idc-business-value-report/

