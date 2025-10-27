BitFuFu Launches ANTMINER S21+ Hyd. Hosted Mining at $15.3/TH

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced offering of the ANTMINER S21+ Hyd. Bitcoin miners for purchase and hosting through BitFuFu’s platform.

As part of this hosted mining offering, BitFuFu is providing a special rate of $15.3 per terahash (TH/s), with hosting fee as low as $0.078/kWh—a compelling opportunity for miners preparing for the Bitcoin bull market. The service is open to customers worldwide, especially those in the United States. Customers can place orders directly via the BitFuFu website or the BitFuFu App, available on both the App Store and Google Play.

Hosted mining refers to physical mining machines that are fully installed, powered, and operating within professional mining facilities. Once customers purchase a miner through the BitFuFu platform, the machine will be deployed in mining facilities, where facility operators oversee all day-to-day operations, including power supply, cooling, network management, and maintenance.

Customers retain full ownership of their miners and the associated Bitcoin mining rewards, with complete flexibility and no lock-in periods or minimum hosting commitments.

The ANTMINER S21+ Hyd., manufactured by BITMAIN, is a high-performance Bitcoin mining machine designed for hydro-cooled operations. It delivers a hashrate of 358 TH/s at 5370 W, achieving an industry-leading energy efficiency of 15 J/TH. With a current shutdown price as low as $65,000, this model delivers an exceptionally long operational cycle. It is particularly well-suited for large-scale mining deployments and long-term customers seeking a reliable, efficient solution.

Advantages of choosing BitFuFu’s hosted mining service include:

Daily mining revenue automatically sent to customers’ wallet address.

Hosting in top-tier North American facilities with 24/7 expert maintenance.

One-click deployment and real-time earnings tracking.





BitFuFu’s hosted mining service, first launched in July 2025, further strengthens the Company’s one-stop platform for comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions. The platform now integrates cloud mining, miner sales, proprietary firmware, mining pool services, and other operational tools, helping miners worldwide lower startup costs and streamline their mining experience.

As of September 30, 2025, BitFuFu managed 36.0 EH/s of total hashrate, 624 MW of power capacity, served more than 641,000 users, and held 1,959 BTC.

To learn more, visit www.bitfufu.com/miner.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit www.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

