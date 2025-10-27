Aeries Technology Accelerates Global Digital Transformation through Rapid ERP Deployments

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, today announced yet another successful completion of a digital transformation engagement, a 100-day Go-Live ERP implementation for an enterprise client in North America.

This engagement reinforces Aeries’ position as a trusted transformation partner, helping enterprises achieve measurable operational gains through its consulting-led, AI-enabled execution model. The project unified critical business functions across finance, procurement, production planning, and reporting, achieving full deployment within an accelerated timeline through Aeries’ consulting-led implementation approach.

Aeries’ digital transformation practice represents a mature capability focused on modernizing core enterprise functions. Past initiatives included:

A shift-left IT operations model that optimized support ticket resolution by 80 percent while reducing IT resources by 41%.

Accounts Payable process automation for a global services firm, reducing approval cycle times to under 48 hours and doubling process efficiency; and

A rapid ERP deployment achieving full system migration, configuration, and user adoption in record time.





“Digital transformation requires more than just automation, it demands deep functional specialization combined with AI enablement,” said Nilesh Agrawal, SVP, Client Engagement and Business Applications at Aeries Technology. “Our ability to bring both together allows clients to modernize faster, operate more intelligently, and scale more effectively across critical business functions.”

With global digital transformation spending projected to exceed $3 trillion by 2030, Aeries’ continued success in accelerating enterprise modernization, positions the company for sustained growth.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

