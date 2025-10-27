WEBs Investments Announces Name Changes for Defined Volatility℠ ETFs

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBs Investments Inc. (WEBs), an innovator in volatility-managed investment solutions, today announces updated fund names for its Defined Volatility℠ ETF suite, effective immediately. The revised names are designed to give investors a clearer view of each fund’s underlying exposure, creating a unified structure across the entire Defined Volatility lineup.

The WEBs Defined Volatility ETFs use a systematic, rules-based approach that adjusts exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), or the Select Sector SPDR ETFs based on real-time market volatility. When volatility falls below target levels, the funds increase exposure to the underlying ETFs. When volatility rises, exposure is reduced, reallocating to cash equivalents or U.S. Treasuries. This adaptive framework is designed to help investors stay invested while seeking to manage risk and maintain participation through changing market conditions.

The following fund name changes are now effective:

Ticker Previous Name New Name DVSP WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF WEBs SPY Defined Volatility ETF DVQQ WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF WEBs QQQ Defined Volatility ETF DVRE WEBs Defined Volatility XLRE ETF WEBs Real Estate XLRE Defined Volatility ETF DVUT WEBs Defined Volatility XLU ETF WEBs Utilities XLU Defined Volatility ETF DVXC WEBs Defined Volatility XLC ETF WEBs Communication Services XLC Defined Volatility ETF DVXK WEBs Defined Volatility XLK ETF WEBs Technology XLK Defined Volatility ETF DVXF WEBs Defined Volatility XLF ETF WEBs Financial XLF Defined Volatility ETF DVXV WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF WEBs Health Care XLV Defined Volatility ETF DVXP WEBs Defined Volatility XLP ETF WEBs Consumer Staples XLP Defined Volatility ETF DVXY WEBs Defined Volatility XLY ETF WEBs Consumer Discretionary XLY Defined Volatility ETF DVIN WEBs Defined Volatility XLI ETF WEBs Industrials XLI Defined Volatility ETF DVXB WEBs Defined Volatility XLB ETF WEBs Materials XLB Defined Volatility ETF DVXE WEBs Defined Volatility XLE ETF WEBs Energy XLE Defined Volatility ETF



The Defined Volatility ETFs continue to be supported by Syntax’s index design, with Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) providing operational and distribution support.

For more information about the WEBs Defined Volatility ETFs, visit websinv.com.

About WEBs Investments Inc.

WEBs Investments Inc. ("Westwood Engineered Beta") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, dedicated to developing innovative strategies that democratize access to institutional-caliber investment solutions. WEBs was founded in 2024 by ETF industry veterans Ben Fulton, Keith Cunningham, Kevin Rich and Tony Trevisan.

About Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) is a boutique asset management firm that offers a diverse array of actively managed and outcome-oriented investment strategies, along with white-glove trust and wealth services, to institutional, intermediary and private wealth clients. For over 40 years, Westwood’s client-first approach has fostered strong, long-term client relationships. Our flexible and agile approach to investing allows us to adapt to constantly changing markets, while continually seeking innovative strategies that meet our investors’ short- and long-term needs.​

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com​.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with WEBs Investments Inc., Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call 844.455.9327 or visit our website at websinv.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Funds are newly formed and have limited operating history. The Funds are passively managed ETFs listed for trading on the NASDAQ. The Funds implement their investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in financial instruments that achieve the investment results of the Index. The Funds will, from time to time as determined by the Index, hold cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality fixed income securities. To the extent the Underlying ETF concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Funds will concentrate their investments to approximately the same extent as the Underlying ETF. Because the Funds seek exposure to the Underlying ETF, the Funds’ investment performance largely depends on the investment performance and associated risks of the Underlying ETF. The Funds are classified as “non-diversified” which means that the Funds may invest a higher percentage of their assets in a fewer number of issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund. If for any reason the Funds are unable to rebalance all or a portion of their portfolio, or if all or a portion of the portfolio is rebalanced incorrectly, the Funds’ investment exposure may not be consistent with the Funds’ investment objective. In these instances, the Funds may have investment exposure to the Underlying ETF that is significantly greater or less than what is intended in their strategy. As a result, the Funds may be more exposed to leverage risk than if they had been properly rebalanced and may not achieve their investment objective. There can be no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objective and could incur substantial losses. The Funds’ returns will likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from the returns of the Underlying ETF. These differences can be significant, the Funds could lose money regardless of the performance of their Underlying ETF and as a result of portfolio rebalancing, fees, the Underlying ETF's volatility, compounding and other factors, the Funds are unlikely to match the performance of the Underlying ETF.