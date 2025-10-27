Waton Financial Limited Launches a Revamped Corporate Website Emphasizing its Commitment to AI Investment and Financial Technology Integration

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ: WTF), a provider of securities brokerage and financial technology services (“Waton” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of its revamped corporate website. The revamped website is aimed at showcasing Waton’s strategic evolution from a traditional securities brokerage firm into a financial and crypto digital asset enterprise committed to artificial intelligence investment and financial technology integration. The relaunch is intended to provide a clearer presentation of the Company’s vision and mission to integrate artificial intelligence, blockchain and fintech innovation into its financial ecosystem – aiming to position Waton as a pioneer in the next generation of artificial intelligence trading technology, digital asset innovation and investment solutions.

The redesigned website also spotlights Waton’s leadership team with collective experience that blends innovation, strategic vision, deep capital markets expertise and extensive backgrounds in mergers, acquisitions and strategic investments. This balanced combination of technological foresight and financial discipline continues to drive Waton’s evolution, strengthening a market presence across both traditional finance and emerging digital asset ecosystems. Under this leadership, the Company is cultivating transformative partnerships to accelerate its growth and solidify its role as a forward-looking innovator in global financial technology.

Through the redesigned website, Waton expects to showcase its proprietary AI agent technology and its TradingWTF app – solutions, which are expected to deliver competitive advantages through real-time analytics, automated portfolio management and intelligent decision support. The new platform is designed to demonstrate how Waton’s proprietary AI-driven trading architecture integrates with its expanding digital asset ecosystem, encompassing cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets and Web3 initiatives. Following the recent formation of the Company’s Crypto Advisory Board and Type 1 license authorizing participation in virtual asset trading platforms (VATPs), Waton anticipates that its strengthened digital infrastructure will position it to capture market share across both traditional and next-generation financial sectors.

“Our updated website reflects Waton’s commitment to transparency and innovation in AI-powered investment solutions,” said Tony Zhou, Chairman and CTO of Waton Financial Limited. “The redesigned website embodies our belief that AI will fundamentally redefine how investments are managed and optimized. At Waton, we are positioning ourselves as a prominent creator, trainer, and employer of AI traders – seeking to develop technologies that merge the precision of machine intelligence with the discipline of traditional finance. As market dynamics evolve, we remain focused on delivering institutional-grade solutions that connect legacy financial systems with the digital asset revolution.

About Waton Financial Limited

Waton Financial Limited is a holding company registered in the British Virgin Islands, conducting business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong. Waton offers comprehensive financial services, including securities brokerage, asset management, and software licensing to retail and institutional investors. Driven by technology and a customer-centric philosophy, Waton is committed to delivering innovative and reliable financial solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding plans, objectives, strategies, future events, performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events, which may affect the Company's financial condition, operating results, business strategy, and capital needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "should," "seek," "estimate," "will," "target," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in its expectations. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee these expectations will prove correct and cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results, and encourages investors to review the Company’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional factors that could affect its future performance.

