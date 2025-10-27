EdgeMode, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the SEC to Support Future Growth Financing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode (OTC: EDGM), a global Energy and AI data center infrastructure company, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing provides for the potential resale of up to 162,000,000 shares of common stock that may be issued under a previously established equity financing facility.

The filing is intended to provide the Company with additional flexibility to access capital as it advances its strategy to develop high-performance computing (HPC) hosting and digital infrastructure services designed for enterprise, cloud, and artificial intelligence workloads.

“This registration statement represents another important step in positioning EdgeMode to support our business growth and operational expansion,” said Simon Wajcenberg, Chief Financial Officer of EdgeMode. “We are committed to building scalable HPC colocation and hosting solutions that can serve the rapidly increasing compute demands driven by AI and machine learning.”

EdgeMode may, from time to time, sell shares under the financing facility to strengthen its balance sheet and support general corporate and working capital purposes. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the resale of shares by the selling shareholder.

The registration statement on Form S-1 has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective, and the securities covered by the registration statement may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to its effectiveness. Once effective, the registration statement will allow the selling shareholder to resell shares that may be issued to it in accordance with the terms described in the filing.

When available, a copy of the registration statement and related documents may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

About EdgeMode:

EdgeMode is a next-generation digital infrastructure company, developing and operating AI-optimized colocation and compute facilities across strategic global locations. By combining advanced infrastructure with digital markets expertise, EdgeMode is enabling enterprises and partners to unlock scalable access to high-performance computing.

Forward-Looking Statements

Company Contact:

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

charlie@edgemode.io