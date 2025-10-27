Volatus Aerospace to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 28th

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc., (OTCQX: TAKOF) (TSXV: FLT) (Frankfurt: A3DP5Y/ABB.F), a leader in innovative aerial solutions, today announced that Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace will present live at the AI & Technology Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 28th, 2025

DATE: Tuesday, October 28th

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With a strong foundation of over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). We serve industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Our mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge, real-world solutions.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

