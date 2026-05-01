RPX Gold Inc. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference May 6th

TORONTO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPX Gold Inc. (TSXV:RPX), based in Toronto focused on the Wawa Gold Project, today announced that Michael Michaud, CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 6th, 2026.

DATE: May 6th

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Q1 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Delivered a Robust Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Wawa Gold Project (Refer PR from Feb 18, 2026) After-tax NPV5% C$523 million and after-tax IRR of 99.7% at a base case gold price of US$3,500/ounce (“oz”) and an after-tax NPV5% of C$935M and an IRR of 181% at a gold price of US$4,500/oz Base case average annual after-tax free cash flow1 (excluding initial capital expenditures) of C$85M and cumulative after-tax free cash flow of C$767M; first 5 years of production $354 M after-tax free cash flow (excluding initial capital expenditures) LOM Cash Costs1 of US$1,835/oz and All-In Sustaining Costs (“AISC”)1 of US$2,149/oz at the base case gold price 81% of the gold production coming from Indicated resources Initial Capital: ~C$51 million Payback Period: <1 year Phased open-pit and underground development utilizing toll milling



RPX Gold Inc. (TSXV:RPX)

RPX Gold Inc. (formerly Red Pine Exploration Inc.) is a Toronto-based gold exploration company. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol “RDEXF”.

The Company’s flagship asset, the Wawa Gold Project, is located in northwestern Ontario, in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, adjacent to several established gold-producing operations, including those operated by Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., Alamos Gold Inc. and Hemlo Mining Corp. The Wawa Gold Project benefits from strong local infrastructure and excess regional mill capacity.

The Company is evaluating Phase 1 open-pit operations designed to generate early cash flow in order to help fund advancement of the Wawa Gold Project to transition to an underground operation. This phased approach is aimed at de-risking development, accelerating time to revenue and minimizing shareholder dilution. The approach is subject to the completion of a number of milestones before a production decision can be made, such as continued drilling and mineral resource definition, conducting additional metallurgical testwork, completing a pre-feasibility study, continuing baseline studies as well as additional permitting and Indigenous peoples consultations, among other factors.

The Wawa Gold Project currently hosts mineral resources from two mineral deposits, namely the Jubilee Shear and the Minto Mine. The mineral resource includes an indicated mineral resource of 22.909 million (“M”) tonnes grading 1.69 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”) containing 1,244,000 ounces of gold and an inferred mineral resource of 9.951M tonnes grading 1.59 g/t Au containing 509,000 ounces of gold, with both open pit and underground mining potential. Gold mineralization extends to surface on a historic mining property, which supports the Company’s phased development strategy. Please refer to the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment: Wawa Gold Project” with an effective date of February 18, 2026 which is available on www.SEDARPLUS.ca under the Company’s profile for more information.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

RPX GOLD INC.

For more information about the Company, visit www.rpxgold.com

Or contact:

Michael Michaud, President and Chief Executive Officer, at (416) 364-7024 or mmichaud@rpxgold.com

Or

Manish Grigo, Director of Corporate Development, at (416) 569-3292 or mgrigo@rpxgold.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com