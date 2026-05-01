Altona to present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on May 5th, 2026

LONDON, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altona Rare Earths Plc (LSE: REE, OTCQB: ANRCF) (“Altona” or the “Company”), a resource exploration and development company focused on critical raw materials in Africa, is pleased to announce that CEO Cedric Simonet and CFO Louise Adrian will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 5th, 2026.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online a VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

DATE: 5 May 2026

TIME: 12:30pm Eastern Time / 5:30pm British Summer Time

REGISTER HERE

The Company will also be able for one-on-one meetings:

From 2pm ET to 4pm ET on May 5th

From 12pm ET to 4pm ET on May 6th

From 12pm ET to 6pm ET on May 7th

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

Agreement signed with USTDA for a US$1.9 million grant to support the metallurgy and process engineering components of the Monte Muambe rare earths prefeasibility study. The project has a 13.6 million tons at 2.42% Total Rare Earths Oxide and a positive Scoping Study.

Start of cross-trading on OTCQB exchange and active engagement with US rare earths value chain participants.

Completion of a resource drilling campaign for the Monte Muambe fluorspar and gallium project, assay results received, fluorspar and gallium metallurgy on-going, imminent JORC mineral resource estimate for fluorspar and gallium.

Discovery of heavy rare earths enrichment associated to fluorspar at Monte Muambe. Heavy rare earths mineralogy and metallurgy studies have been initiated, and heavy rare earths JORC resource estimate update is in preparation.



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About Altona Rare Earths Plc

Altona Rare Earths Plc (ticker: REE) is a London Main Market-listed exploration and development company focused on unlocking the value of critical raw materials across Africa. The Company is pursuing a diversified strategy, targeting assets with potential for near-term monetisation alongside long-term growth.

The multi-commodity Monte Muambe Project in northwest Mozambique is a highly prospective tenement hosting rare earths, fluorspar, and gallium mineralisation. Since acquiring the project in June 2021, Altona has drilled over7,800 metres, delivering a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 13.6Mt at 2.42% TREO, secured a 25-year mining licence (granted December 2024), and published a Competent Person Report and scoping study for the rare earths component of the project (October 2023). The Company has received a US$ 1.875 million grant from USTDA to advance the rare earths project through the prefeasibility stage.

In parallel, Altona is progressing plans to fast-track the development of high-grade fluorspar veins identified along the western and southern margins of Monte Muambe, with a targeted production of 50,000 tonnes per annum of acid-grade fluorspar over a minimum 12-year mine life. Acid-grade fluorspar is a key input in a wide range of applications, including hydrofluoric acid, lithium battery electrolyte production, and nuclear fuel refining, placing Altona in a strong position to supply this critical material.

The discovery of gallium mineralisation, with grades up to 550 g/t identified to date, adds further value to Monte Muambe. The Company has established that gallium will be concentrated in fluorspar production tailings and is assessing its possible recovery as a by-product of fluorspar.

Altona's diversified portfolio also includes the Sesana Copper-Silver Project in Botswana, strategically located just 25 km from MMG's Khoemacau Zone 5 copper-silver mine. Situated on a recognised regional contact zone for copper deposits, Sesana represents a compelling exploration opportunity aligned with Altona's growth strategy.

With a unique combination of critical raw materials projects, Altona is well positioned to contribute to the global supply of highly sought commodities essential for clean energy, high technology, defence and industrial applications.

The Company and the Board remain actively focused on identifying and evaluating additional projects that align with our investment profile and strategic objectives, leveraging our extensive network and combined industry experience to uncover compelling opportunities that can drive long-term growth.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Altona Rare Earths Plc

Cédric Simonet, CEO +44 (0) 7778 866 108 (cs@altonare.com)

Louise Adrian, CFO +44 (0) 7721 492 922 (la@altonare.com)

Strand Hanson (Financial Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 Christopher Raggett Imogen Ellis Zeus Capital (Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 Simon Johnson James Hornigold Virtual Investor Conferences Greg Young VP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 652-5958 greg@otcmarkets.com



