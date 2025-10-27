ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|20-Oct-25
|40,792
|886.69
|36,169,813.61
|21-Oct-25
|40,622
|890.40
|36,169,926.29
|22-Oct-25
|40,808
|886.35
|36,170,011.65
|23-Oct-25
|41,314
|875.48
|36,169,374.15
|24-Oct-25
|40,404
|895.20
|36,169,689.08
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
