ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 20-Oct-25 40,792 886.69 36,169,813.61 21-Oct-25 40,622 890.40 36,169,926.29 22-Oct-25 40,808 886.35 36,170,011.65 23-Oct-25 41,314 875.48 36,169,374.15 24-Oct-25 40,404 895.20 36,169,689.08

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

