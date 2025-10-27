Structural Steel Market Size to Surpass USD 188.63 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global structural steel market size was accounted for USD 113.12 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to hit around USD 188.63 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.24% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the structural steel market with a revenue share of 56% in 2024. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Structural Steel Market Overview

The structural steel market involves the production, fabrication and distribution of steel products designed specifically for structural applications in construction, infrastructure and industrial settings, with growth driven by urbanisation, industrialization and rising investments in public and private projects. Innovations such as high strength low-alloy steel and automated fabrication technology are enhancing performance and cost efficiency, while sustainable manufacturing practices such as recycled steel and low carbon “ green steel ” are becoming increasingly central to the value chain. Regionally, one area stands out for market dominance, while others are gaining traction through rapid infrastructure expansion and policy support. Across product, material, form and end-use categories, established segments maintain large shares, but emerging applications and new fabrications are expected to register the highest growth rates over the coming years.

Structural Steel Market Report Highlights

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the market with approximately 56% share in 2024.

By product type, the beams segment dominated the market with approximately 50% share in 2024.

By material type, the carbon steel segment held approximately 55% market share in 2024.

By end user industry, the construction & infrastructure segment dominated the market with approximately 48% share in 2024.

By form, the hot rolled sections segment dominated the market with approximately 52% share in 2024.



Structural Steel Market Benefits

Structural steel is an extremely efficient and effective material for building applications. It lends the sector many advantages, as stainless steel is:

Cost-effective. In addition to being economical in terms of the initial material investment, structural steel can often generate cost reductions in other areas, such as fewer material needs due to steel's robust strength, faster construction timelines, lower waste production, recyclability, and more.

Safe. The strength of structural steel is a defining feature, but it also has other characteristics that lend it to safe functionality. Steel is resistant to corrosion, rust, mold, flames, and thermal conditions. It also doesn't splinter as some other materials would should a steel structure shift.

Adaptable for growth. As manufacturers specifically engineer structural steel for its strength and weight-bearing capabilities, should a builder need or want to construct an addition on a property, the steel frame can often accommodate the change.

Reliable. ASTM regulations ensure that structural steel meets quality standards that are consistent across industries so that purchasers know what they're getting when they buy this steel. This gives builders peace of mind that the product is safe for its intended use.

Versatile. Structural steel's comparatively light weight and strength allow for more unique or complex construction designs and architectural features than construction materials like wood.

Efficient. When manufacturers combine structural steel production with computer technology that can generate models and incorporate the supply chain, these technological advancements can help pinpoint areas for cost savings, design improvements, and safety considerations.

Environmentally friendly. Steel is a recyclable metal that retains its strength regardless of how many recycling cycles it encounters. This capability also decreases scrap waste. With America's bounty of iron mining resources, such as in Minnesota, domestic steel production can be a sustainable industry.



Structural Steel Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 125.36 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 188.63 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.24% from 2025 to 2034 Historical data 2020 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative Units Volume in Kilotons, Revenue in USD million, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Volume forecast, revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Product Type, By Material Type, By End-Use Industry, By Form / Shape, By Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South Africa, Middle East & Africa Key companies profiled Arcelor Mittal S.A., Baogang Group, Evraz plc, Gerdau S.A, Nippon Steel Corporation, JSW Steel Limited, Tata Steel Limited, SAIL, Wuhan Iron & Steel (Group) Corp, Hebei Steel Group, Baosteel Group Corporation, Bohai Steel Group Co. Ltd., andAnshan Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd. among others

What is structural steel used for?

Structural steel is primarily used for construction purposes, but it can also be found throughout the automobile & energy infrastructure industries. There may even be instances where structural steel is used to build various machinery, equipment storage tanks, tools, household appliances & for food and beverage packaging.

Since this blog is focusing primarily on the applications of structural steel in the construction industry, we will touch upon that a bit more here.

Here Are Some Of The Top Products In The Structural Steel Market

I-Beams (Universal Beams): Widely used for building frameworks, bridges, and support structures due to their high load-bearing capacity. H-Beams (Wide Flange Beams): Offer greater strength and load distribution; ideal for heavy construction and industrial projects. Channels (C-Channels / U-Channels): Used for floor joists, wall studs, and vehicle frames; provide strength with reduced weight. Angles (L-Shapes): Commonly used in framing, bracing, and reinforcement of structures and towers. Structural Tubes (Hollow Structural Sections – HSS): Available in rectangular, square, and circular shapes; used in modern architecture and infrastructure. Plates: Flat steel products used in bridges, shipbuilding, and heavy machinery foundations. Columns: Vertical structural members designed to carry compressive loads in multi-story buildings and industrial facilities. Girders: Large beams supporting bridges, buildings, and platforms; crucial for distributing heavy loads. Rebars (Reinforcing Bars): Provide tensile strength in reinforced concrete structures, improving durability and stability. Steel Purlins (Z & C Purlins): Lightweight structural components used in roofing and wall systems for commercial and industrial buildings.

What Are The Major Trends In The Structural Steel Market?

Rising demand for green and recycled steel driven by sustainability mandates and circular economy practices.

Growing adoption of high strength low-alloy (HSLA) steels and advanced steel grades to meet performance requirements in infrastructure and industrial applications.

Increased usage prefabricated and modular structural steel components to accelerate construction timelines and reduce onsite labour.

Expansion of structural steel usage in emerging regions due to booming urbanisation and infrastructure investment across Asia Pacific and other markets.

Integration of digital technologies such as building information modelling (BIM), automation and advanced fabrication in the steel value chain to improve efficiency and reduce costs.



How Does AI Influence The Growth Of The Structural Steel Market In 2025?

Artificial intelligence is shaping the growth of the structural steel market in 2025 by enhancing every stage of production, design, and project execution. Through AI powered design optimization, engineers can create lighter, stringer, and more cost-efficient steel structures, improving material utilization and reducing waste. In manufacturing, predictive maintenance and automated quality control systems powered by machine learning help minimize downtime and ensure consistent product quality. AI is also accelerating digital transformation in fabrication facilities, where robotics and intelligent process monitoring increase prediction and reduce labour dependency. On construction sites, AI integrated with Building Information Modelling enables real time decision making, efficient project scheduling, and better risk assessment. Moreover, the technology supports sustainability by optimizing energy consumption and enabling data driven recycling strategies for scrap steel.

Structural Steel Market Dynamics

How Is Automation Transforming Structural Steel Fabrication?

Automation and advanced fabrication technologies are reshaping the structural steel market by enabling faster, more precise production of steel components, reducing waste and on-site errors while boosting productivity for example, the use of robotics, 3D laser scanning and BIM integration in steel fabrication is accelerating change.

Why Is Eco-Friendly And High Performance Steel Gaining Traction In Construction?

The push for sustainability and high strength materials is driving demand for structural steel products that offer lower environmental impact and superior performance, such as advanced coatings, green steel initiatives and innovative steel grades that meet stringent design and environmental standards.

Market Opportunity

Could Old Buildings Create New Opportunities For Steel Reuse?

The move toward deconstructing rather than demolishing buildings open a market for reusing structural steel components, cutting waste and supporting circular construction. Reclaimed steel can be certified and reused in new projects, offering a sustainable and cost-effective material option.

Will Modular Construction Increase Demand For Structural Steel?

Rising adoption of modular and prefabricated building systems is boosting demand for structural steel, as it enables faster, more efficient, and sustainable project deliver, steel’s strength and versatility make it deal for prefabricated structures and scalable building designs.

Limitations In The Structural Steel Market

Dependency on raw material cost swings and unstable supply chains is putting pressure on profit margins and manufacturing planning in the structural steel market.

Regulatory complexity and increasing sustainability requirements are raising compliance burdens and production costs for structural steel producers, making it harder to scale operations smoothly.

Structural Steel Market Segmentation Insights

Product Type Insights

Why Are Beams Segment Dominating The Structural Steel Market ?

The beams segment dominated the market in 2024, because of its essential role in providing stability and load bearing capacity for a wide range of construction projects. Beams are versatile, used in commercial, residential, and industrial structures, making them a foundational element in modern architecture. Their ability to support spans and heavy loads efficiently positions them as a preferred choice among architects and engineers. Advancements in manufacturing and fabrication technologies also allow beams to be produced in various sizes and strengths to suit diverse project requirements.

The channels segment is set to experience the fastest growth in the structural steel market from 2025 to 2034 due to its increasing adoption in modular construction and prefabricated structures. Channels offer flexibility in design and are ideal for supporting frameworks, bridges, and industrial applications where precision and efficiency are criteria. The rise of automated fabrication and digital design tools further enhances the production of channels, making them more accessible and cost effective.

Material Type Insights

Why Is Carbon Steel Segment Dominating The Structural Steel Market?

The carbon steel segment maintained a leading position in the market in 2024, due to its balance of strength, durability, and affordability. It is widely used in various construction projects, including buildings, bridges, and infrastructure developments, where structural integrity is critical. Caron steel’s adaptability to different fabrication methods, welding techniques, and design requirements ensures it meets the needs of both traditional and modern construction projects. Its widespread availability and established manufacturing processes make it a reliable choice for project planner and contractors.

The high strength low-alloy (HSLA) steel segment is anticipated to grow with the highest rate in the structural steel market during the studied years because of its superior strength to weight ratio and resistance to corrosion. HSLA steels are increasingly preferred in projects requiring lightweight but strong structural components, such as bridges, high rise buildings, and industrial facilities. Their efficiency in reducing material usage without compromising performance aligns with sustainability goals and cost fabricators.

End User Industry Insights

Why Is Construction And Infrastructure Segment Dominating The Structural Steel Market?

The construction and infrastructure segment dominated the market in 2024 as it represents the largest application for structural steel globally. Projects such as commercial buildings, residential complexes, transportation networks, and industrial facilities rely heavily on steel for strength, reliability, and design flexibility. The ongoing expansion of urban areas and modernization of infrastructure across developing and developed regions continues to sustain demand. Construction companies Favor structural steel for its durability, adaptability to various architectural styles, and compatibility with modern engineering techniques.

The industrial/ manufacturing facilities segment is projected to expand rapidly in the structural steel market in the coming years due to increased industrialization and the rise of large scale manufacturing complexes. Structural steel provides the necessary strength and modularity to accommodate machinery, storage solutions, and production lines. Prefabrication and modular construction techniques are increasingly being applied in industrial projects to accelerate timelines and improve efficiency.

Form Insights:

Why Are Hot-Rolled Sections Segment Dominating The Structural Steel Market?

The hot-rolled sections segment dominated the market in 2024 because of their robustness, versatility, and cost effectiveness. These sections are widely used in beams, columns, and frameworks for various construction projects due to their ability to withstand heavy loads. Hot-rolled steel can be manufactured in large sizes, making it suitable for high rise buildings, bridges, and large infrastructure projects. The segment benefits from well-established production processes and supply chains, ensuring reliable availability and quality.

The fabricated/prefabricated steel sections segment is projected to experience the fastest growth from 2025 to 2034 because prefabrication reduces construction time and labor costs while increasing precision and quality. Prefabricated steel components can be manufactured off-site in controlled environments, ensuring consistent standards and faster on-site assembly. This approach aligns with modern construction trends that prioritize efficiency, sustainability, and modular designs.

Regional Insights

Why Is The Asia Pacific Region Dominating The Structural Steel Market?

The Asia Pacific structural steel market size is valued at USD 66.71 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 105.76 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.26% from 2025 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with approximately 56% share in 2024.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024, due to extensive infrastructure development, rapid urbanisation and industrial across multiple countries within the region. Countries such as India, Southeast-Asian nations and China are investing heavily in transportation networks, commercial and residential construction and large scale structural projects, which fuels consistent demand for structural steel. The region also benefits from cost effective manufacturing capabilities, strong raw-material supplies and supportive government policies that priorities steel based construction solutions.

China stands out as the primary driver within the market with its vast urban development agenda, expansive infrastructure programmes and high production capacity for steel materials. Its manufacturing strength, ability to produce large columns of high-strength structural steel and sustained construction activity position China at the forefront of both domestic use and broader market influence. With growing focus on advanced steel grades, sustainability standards and export opportunities, China consolidates its dominance as the nation shaping many of the trends and supply chain dynamics in the structural steel sector.

Why Is North America The Fastest Growing Region In The Structural Steel Market?

North America is experiencing rapid growth in market, driven by robust infrastructure development, urban expansion, and increasing demand for sustainable construction practices. The region’s focus on modernizing gaining infrastructure and the adoption of advanced building technologies contribute to the rising need for structural steel. Additionally, the emphasis on green building certifications and energy efficient designs further fuels market growth. The integration of digital tools and automation in construction processes enhances efficiency, making steel a preferred material choice. As a result, North America is emerging as a dynamic hub for structural steel demand and innovation.

The United States stands out as a dominant player in the market, owing to its substantial investments in infrastructure, commercial real estate, and industrial projects. The country’s commitment to modernizing transportation networks, energy facilities, and urban development’s drives the high demand for structural steel. Moreover, the U.S. benefits from a well-established steel manufacturing sector, advanced fabrication techniques, and a skilled workforce. The implementation of policies supporting sustainable construction and the adoption of cutting edge technologies further bolster the nation’s position in the global structural steel market.

Structural Steel Market Top Companies

POSCO: Supplies high-strength structural steel for infrastructure and construction projects globally, emphasizing eco-friendly steelmaking.

Jindal Steel & Power Limited: Major Indian producer of structural steel sections, beams, and plates for buildings, bridges, and industrial structures.

Baosteel Group: Key global supplier of advanced structural steels, including high-performance grades for large-scale projects.

Thyssenkrupp AG: Provides innovative structural steel solutions and high-quality alloys for engineering and construction industries.

Nucor Corporation: Leading U.S. producer of structural steel via electric arc furnaces, focusing on sustainability and recyclability.

Severstal: Produces structural steel for heavy industry, energy, and construction applications.

Tata Steel Limited: Supplies structural steel for infrastructure, housing, and industrial projects worldwide.

SAIL: Core supplier of structural steel to India's public infrastructure and construction sectors.

Hyundai Steel: Manufactures structural steels for construction and shipbuilding, supporting global infrastructure.

Outokumpu: Specializes in stainless structural steels for durable and corrosion-resistant construction applications.

Structural Steel Market Top Key Companies:

POSCO

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

Baosteel Group

Thyssenkrupp AG

Nucor Corporation

Severstal

Tata Steel Limited

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Hyundai Steel

Outokumpu

Essar Steel

JSW Steel

Acerinox



Recent Developments

In October 2025, Swedish green steel start up plans to raise up to €975 million to fund its plant in Boden, Sweden. The facility will utilize hydrogen produced on-site from renewable electricity, aligning with Europe's push for sustainable steel production. Stegra aims to revolutionize the steel industry by reducing carbon emissions through innovative green technologies.

In October 2025, Tata Steel signed a 20-year contract with Air Water India for its Separation Unit in Jamshedpur, enhancing oxygen production for steelmaking. The partnership leverages AWIPL's expertise to improve operational efficient and supports Tata Steel's infrastructure and sustainable growth plans.

Structural Steel Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Structural Steel Market

By Product Type

Beams (I-Beams, H-Beams, Universal Beams)

Channels (C-Channels, U-Channels)

Angles (L-Angles, Equal / Unequal Angles)

Plates & Sheets

By Material Type

Carbon Steel

High-Strength Low-Alloy (HSLA) Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

By End-Use Industry

Construction & Infrastructure

Industrial / Manufacturing Facilities

Oil & Gas / Energy Projects

Transportation (Bridges, Railways, Ports)

Marine & Offshore Structures



By Form / Shape

Hot Rolled Sections

Cold Formed Sections

Fabricated / Prefabricated Steel Sections



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



