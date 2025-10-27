Kidney Stone Management Market Size Worth USD 4.02 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kidney stone management market size is expected to be worth over USD 4.02 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 2.67 billion in 2025, growing at a strong CAGR of 4.65% between 2025 and 2034. The high prevalence of kidney stones, combined with a strong focus on preventive care, drives market growth.





Kidney Stone Management Market Highlights:

In terms of revenue, the global kidney stone management market was valued at USD 2,550 million in 2024.

It is projected to reach USD 4,020 million by 2034.

The kidney stone management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the kidney stone management market globally in the previous year of 2024, and it is poised to hold its position during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is an expanding market and is projected to hold a significant market share in 2024.

Based on stone type, the calcium oxalate segment held the largest share in the market in 2024.

Based on diagnostics, the ultrasound segment held a significant share of the market in 2024.

segment held a significant share of the market in 2024. Based on treatment, the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy- ESWL segment held the largest share in 2024 and dominated the kidney stone management market globally.

Based on end use, the hospitals segment held the largest market share and dominated the market.

Based on end use, the specialty clinics segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

By type of stone, the calcium phosphate segment is anticipated to show considerable growth in the market over the forecast period.

By diagnostics method, the computed tomography segment is anticipated to show considerable growth in the market over the forecast period.

segment is anticipated to show considerable growth in the market over the forecast period. By treatment, the ureteroscopy segment is anticipated to show considerable growth in the market over the forecast period.



What is Kidney Stone Management?

The kidney stone management market growth is driven by the rising number of kidney stone cases, high consumption of processed food, increasing awareness about kidney stones, an aging population, and the adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Kidney stone management is the process of preventing stone formation and treating existing stones. The prevention of kidney stones requires lowering sodium intake, maintaining hydration, and avoiding foods high in oxalate. The causes of kidney stones are high sugar intake, high sodium intake, high intake of animal protein, chronic UTIs, metabolic disorders, and genetic disorders.

What are the Types of Kidney Stones?

Types Description Causes Treatments Calcium Stones It is made up of calcium oxalate and is a common type of stone. Low Calcium Intake

Dehydration

Obesity

Excessive Vitamin D

High Sodium Diet

High Protein Intake

High Oxalate Intake Endoscopic Procedures

Thiazide Diuretics

Shockwave Lithotripsy

Potassium Citrate Struvite Stones These kinds of stones are formed in the urine and are also called infectious stones. Urea Breakdown

Crystal Formation

UTIs

Urea Breakdown

Urease-Producing Bacteria Shockwave Lithotripsy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

Acetohydroxamic Acid

Ureteroscopy Uric Acid Stones The high concentration of uric acid in the urine forms uric acid stones. High Consumption of Animal Protein

Dehydration

Alcohol Consumption

High-Fructose Corn Syrup ESWL

Ureteroscopy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Cystine Stones The least type of stone is made from amino acid and cystine in the urine. Cystine Crystallization

Genetic Mutation

Impaired Kidney Function Tipronin Drugs

D-penicillamine Drugs

ESWL

PCNL

Ureteroscopy



Private Industry Investments in Kidney Stone Managements

Boston Scientific's Acquisition of Lumenis' Surgical Business: Boston Scientific's $1.07 billion acquisition of Lumenis Ltd.'s surgical business was a major move to expand its kidney stone management portfolio. The deal integrated Lumenis' advanced laser technology, strengthening Boston Scientific's offerings for minimally invasive urological procedures.

Olympus Corporation's SOLTIVE SuperPulsed Laser System: Olympus launched the SOLTIVE laser system, an investment in advanced laser technology for kidney stone removal. This product is designed to enhance the precision and efficiency of procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing operating times.

Ethicon's MONARCH Platform for Robotics: Ethicon (a Johnson & Johnson company) has invested in its MONARCH robotic platform, which is being adapted for use in urology for kidney stone removal. This investment aims to provide surgeons with greater precision, control, and visualization during complex procedures, further advancing the trend towards robotics in the medical field.

Advancements in Endoscopic and Retrieval Devices: Major device manufacturers, including Cook Medical and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), are heavily investing in next-generation endoscopic and stone retrieval tools. These investments focus on developing devices that are more flexible, durable, and effective at fragmenting and removing stones during minimally invasive procedures.

Venture Capital Funding for Start-ups: Venture capital is actively funding emerging companies that focus on innovative, non-invasive solutions for kidney stone management. These investments support the development of new technologies, such as Burst Wave Lithotripsy (BWL) and AI-powered diagnostic tools, which offer alternatives to traditional surgical methods.



What are the Key Trends of the Kidney Stone Managements Market?

Shift towards minimally invasive procedures : Driven by patient desire for reduced pain, faster recovery, and fewer complications, the market is moving away from traditional open surgery. Popular methods include extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) and ureteroscopy (URS), with miniaturized versions of percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) also gaining traction.



: Driven by patient desire for reduced pain, faster recovery, and fewer complications, the market is moving away from traditional open surgery. Popular methods include extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) and ureteroscopy (URS), with miniaturized versions of percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) also gaining traction. Technological advancements in laser and device technology : Continuous innovation is leading to more effective and precise treatment tools for breaking down stones. Examples include the development of thulium fiber lasers, which offer higher ablation rates, and the creation of smaller, single-use flexible ureteroscopes.



: Continuous innovation is leading to more effective and precise treatment tools for breaking down stones. Examples include the development of thulium fiber lasers, which offer higher ablation rates, and the creation of smaller, single-use flexible ureteroscopes. Integration of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) : Robotic-assisted surgery, such as the MONARCH platform, is increasingly used to improve surgical precision and stability during stone removal. AI algorithms are also being developed to analyze imaging for more accurate diagnosis, predict treatment outcomes, and help guide surgical instruments.



: Robotic-assisted surgery, such as the MONARCH platform, is increasingly used to improve surgical precision and stability during stone removal. AI algorithms are also being developed to analyze imaging for more accurate diagnosis, predict treatment outcomes, and help guide surgical instruments. Increased focus on personalized and preventive care : High recurrence rates for kidney stones are boosting demand for personalized therapies that address the metabolic and genetic causes of stone formation. This includes tailored diet plans, genetic testing, and metabolic evaluations to prevent stones from reforming.



: High recurrence rates for kidney stones are boosting demand for personalized therapies that address the metabolic and genetic causes of stone formation. This includes tailored diet plans, genetic testing, and metabolic evaluations to prevent stones from reforming. Rapid market growth in the Asia-Pacific region: This region is seeing fast growth due to increasing healthcare spending, a growing incidence of kidney stones driven by dietary changes and an aging population, and improving access to advanced medical technologies. Countries like China and India are key drivers of this regional market expansion.



Kidney Stone Management Market Opportunity

High Prevalence of Kidney Stone Unlocks Market Opportunity

The high prevalence of various kidney stones, like uric acid stone, struvite stone, cystine stone, and calcium stone, increases demand for kidney stone management. The increasing urinary tract infections, kidney damage, changing dietary preferences, and high consumption of sodium content increase the risk of kidney stones.

The strong focus on preventive care of kidney stones and increasing awareness about kidney stones requires kidney stone management. The increasing diagnosis of kidney stones and the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are helping treat kidney stones. The high prevalence of kidney stones creates an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Kidney Stone Management Market Limitations and Challenges

High Development Cost Limits the Expansion of the Market

Despite several benefits of the kidney stone management, the high development cost restricts the market growth. Factors like rigorous regulatory testing, high treatment costs, complexity in medical devices, and expensive clinical trials are responsible for high development costs.

The development of complex medical devices like laser lithotripsy, advanced imaging, RIRS, PCNL, and URS increases the cost. The rigorous safety standards and risk classification require a high cost. The resource-intensive process and high failure rates of devices increase the cost. The high development cost hampers the growth of the market.

Scope of Kidney Stone Management Market

Report Coverage Details CAGR from 2025 to 2034 4.65% Market Size in 2025 USD 2.67 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 2.80 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 4.02 Billion Leading Region in 2024 North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Type of Stone, Diagnostics Method, Treatment, End-use and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Why North America Dominates the Kidney Stone Management Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024. The growing rate of kidney stone cases and the presence of advanced medical facilities increase demand for kidney stone management. The increasing awareness about kidney stones and favorable reimbursement policies help the market growth. The presence of a wide variety of treatments and the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries drives the overall market growth.

North America is increasing adoption of non-invasive procedures. The strong focus on developments of minimally invasive technologies, including nanotechnology and smart stents, and rapidly expanding telehealth and AI-driven diagnostics growth are fueling market accessibility. Growth in the aging population and the existence of cutting-edge and non-invasive surgical techniques are contributing in this growth.

What is the U.S. Kidney Stone Management Market Size?



According to Precedence Research, the global market size is calculated at USD 820 million in 2025 and is predicted to reach approximately USD 1,020 million by 2034, with an expected CAGR of 4.91% from 2025 to 2034.





The U.S. Kidney Stone Management Market Analysis

The U.S. dominates the regional market, due to its healthcare system is equipped with advanced infrastructure that enables early diagnosis and supports the adoption of minimally invasive treatments such as extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), ureteroscopy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy. These procedures are preferred due to their effectiveness, shorter recovery times, and lower risk o The country also benefits from a strong presence of leading medical device manufacturers and innovators, including companies like Boston Scientific and Olympus Corporation, which continuously develop and launch new technologies tailored for kidney stone treatment.

How does Asia Pacific Experience the Fastest Growth in the Kidney Stone Management Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The high prevalence of kidney stones and changing dietary preferences increase demand for kidney stone management. The adoption of advanced ureteroscopes and laser treatments helps market growth. The strong government support for improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness about kidney stone prevention supports the overall market growth.

Asia Pacific saw rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure and patient awareness. The growth in aging population and focus on technological advancements are fueling adoption of advanced kidney stone management solutions.

Government Support Fueling Japan’s Initiatives in Kidney Stone Management

Japan dominates the regional market, due to governments support for healthcare innovation and high healthcare expenditure per capita further contribute to the country's leadership in this market. Furthermore, Japanese healthcare providers have been early adopters of minimally invasive procedures such as extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), ureteroscopy, and laser lithotripsy, which are preferred for their safety and effectiveness.

The presence of domestic and international medical device companies in Japan also supports the availability and innovation of high-quality treatment equipment. In addition, Japan's strong regulatory framework ensures safety and efficiency, encouraging patient confidence and broader treatment uptake.

Kidney Stone Management Market Segmentation Insights

Type of Stone Insights

Why Calcium Oxalate Segment is Dominating the Kidney Stone Management Market?

The calcium oxalate segment dominated the market in 2024. The high prevalence of calcium oxalate stones and the high percentage of recurring stones help market growth. The increasing consumption of high-oxalate foods and low intake of calcium increases the risk of calcium oxalate stones. The growing chronic kidney disease and metabolic syndrome increase the risk of calcium oxalate, driving the overall market growth.

The calcium phosphate segment is growing at a significant CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The growing conditions, like renal tubular acidosis and hyperparathyroidism, increase the risk of calcium phosphate stones. The changing lifestyle and rise in the geriatric population increase the risk of calcium phosphate stones. The growing awareness about calcium phosphate stone formation and advanced imaging technology supports the overall market growth.

Diagnostics Method Insights

How did Ultrasound Segment Hold the Largest Share in the Kidney Stone Management Market?

The ultrasound segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2024. The strong focus on high-resolution imaging to detect kidney stones and the preference for patient safety increase the demand for ultrasound. The increasing use of minimally invasive procedures and cost-effectiveness increases the adoption of ultrasound. The growing real-time visualization of kidney stones requires ultrasound, driving the overall growth of the market.

The computed tomography (CT) segment is growing significantly in the market. The gold standard for kidney stone diagnosis and a focus on faster treatment decisions increase the adoption of CT. The high incidence of kidney stones and increasing awareness about kidney stone detection increase the adoption of CT. The focus on the replacement of older diagnosis methods and the availability of detailed information increases the adoption of CT, driving the overall market growth.

Treatment Insights

Which Treatment Segment Dominated the Kidney Stone Management Market?

The extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) segment dominated the market in 2024. The increasing adoption of non-invasive procedures and focus on outpatient treatment increases demand for ESWL. The strong focus on shortening the recovery period and the need for highly effective treatment increase the adoption of ESWL. The high patient preference for ESWL and easily accessible technology drives the overall growth of the market.

The ureteroscopy segment is growing significantly in the market. The high prevalence of kidney stones and the shift towards minimally invasive surgeries increase the adoption of ureteroscopy. The growing complexity in kidney stones, like bilateral diseases & large stones, increases the adoption of ureteroscopy. The high preference for ambulatory care and improvement in detection technology support the overall market growth.

End-Use Insights

How Hospitals Segment Held the Largest Share in the Kidney Stone Management Market?

The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2024. The presence of advanced technology in hospitals, such as CT scans, endoscopic systems, and many more, helps the market growth. The need for a full spectrum of care and a high volume of procedures requires hospitals. The availability of specialized surgical teams and the need for sterile conditions require hospitals, driving the overall market growth.

The specialty clinics segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The high prevalence of kidney stones and increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures require specialty clinics. The strong focus on personalised treatment and the need for a focused environment increase the adoption of specialty clinics. The presence of specialized tools, new equipment, and advanced imaging in specialty clinics supports the overall growth of the market.

Top Companies in the Kidney Stone Management Market and Their Offering

Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.): The company's product line includes the NGage and NCompass Nitinol Stone Extractors for grasping and removing kidney stones.



The company's product line includes the NGage and NCompass Nitinol Stone Extractors for grasping and removing kidney stones. Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.): Boston Scientific's offerings include the Moses Holmium technology for advanced stone fragmentation, along with the LithoVue Single-Use Digital Ureteroscope.



Boston Scientific's offerings include the Moses Holmium technology for advanced stone fragmentation, along with the LithoVue Single-Use Digital Ureteroscope. Olympus Corp. (Japan): Olympus continues to invest in laser and endoscopic technologies, such as the ShockPulse-SE and various URF-series ureterorenoscopes, to improve the efficiency and precision of kidney stone treatment.



Olympus continues to invest in laser and endoscopic technologies, such as the ShockPulse-SE and various URF-series ureterorenoscopes, to improve the efficiency and precision of kidney stone treatment. C.R. Bard Inc. (U.S.): C.R. Bard, now part of Becton Dickinson, offers endoscopic and retrieval devices for urological procedures, including kidney stone management.



C.R. Bard, now part of Becton Dickinson, offers endoscopic and retrieval devices for urological procedures, including kidney stone management. Storz Medical AG (Switzerland): Storz Medical provides lithotripsy systems, like the MODULITH SLK »inline« and MODULITH SLX-F2 »connect«, which combine shock wave lithotripsy with endourological procedures for stone treatment.



Storz Medical provides lithotripsy systems, like the MODULITH SLK »inline« and MODULITH SLX-F2 »connect«, which combine shock wave lithotripsy with endourological procedures for stone treatment. Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany): Richard Wolf GmbH provides flexible ureteroscopes and other endoscopic instruments for visual inspection and removal of kidney stones.



Richard Wolf GmbH provides flexible ureteroscopes and other endoscopic instruments for visual inspection and removal of kidney stones. Lumenis (Israel): The Lumenis surgical business, known for its Moses Holmium technology, is now part of Boston Scientific's urology portfolio.



EDAP TMS (France): EDAP TMS expands its portfolio by offering lithotripsy systems, like the Sonolith range, and distribution partnerships for urological laser systems.

Other Key Companies

DirexGroup (Germany)

Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade Inc. (Turkey)

Medi spec Ltd. (U.S.)

Convergent Laser Technologies (U.S.)

E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems S.A. (Switzerland)

Dornier MedTech GmbH (Germany)

Stryker Corp. (U.S.)

Olympus Corp. (Japan)

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, the first-ever kidney stone clinic in Palm Beach County, was launched by Tampa General Hospital. The hospital offers coordinated care for kidney stone patients and streamlines a multidisciplinary approach. (Source: https://southfloridahospitalnews.com)

In September 2025, Dornier launched a single-use ureteroscope, Axis II Slim and Hoover FANS, in the United States for kidney stone treatment. The tool is integrated with RealPulse technology & YAG laser. (Source: https://www.urologytimes.com)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type of Stone

Calcium oxalate

Calcium phosphate

Uric acid

Cysteine

Struvite



By Diagnostics Method

Abdominal X-Ray

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

Abdominal MRI

Intravenous Pyelography

Others

By Treatment

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy ESWL

Ureteroscopy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy PCNL

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Other

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





