Kyivstar Group to Release 3Q25 Earnings Update on November 10, 2025

KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: KYIV) (“Kyivstar Group”), Ukraine’s leading digital operator, today confirms that it will release its selected financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, at 7:00 EET (0:00 EST) on November 10, 2025.

Kyivstar Group will also host a results conference call with senior management on November 11, 2025 at 14:00 EET (7:00 EST).

3Q25 results conference call

To register and access the event, please click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s8vmqyz7/

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email at the address you provided. This email will include a link to access the webcast and the dial-in details for listening to the conference call by phone.

We strongly encourage you to watch the event through the webcast link, but if you prefer to dial in, please register using this link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI16abec37899c48a7b76730d18d0f5357

Once registered, you will receive your unique PIN and dial-in information to join the call. You will also have the option to select your preferred method of participation.

You can dial in directly from your phone using the provided number and PIN, or choose Call Me, enter your phone number, and receive an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a US-based number.

Q&A

Once Q&A begins, if you have a question, please use the ‘raise hand button’ on your screen. When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will announce your name as well as sending a message to your screen asking you to confirm you want to talk. Once accepted, please unmute your mic and ask your question.

You can also submit your questions prior the event to Kyivstar Investor Relations at ir@kyivstar.ua .

We look forward to your participation.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd

Kyivstar Group Ltd (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW) ("Kyivstar Group") is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that manages the Kyivstar Ggroup of companies in Ukraine. Through its subsidiaries, Kyivstar Group is the country’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to have its shares traded on a U.S. stock exchange. The Kyivstar Group provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as big data, cloud, and cybersecurity. Together with VEON, Kyivstar Group has committed to investing USD 1 billion in Ukraine during 2023–2027, focusing on infrastructure and technology development, charitable support, and strategic acquisitions. For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

About Kyivstar

JSC Kyivstar (“Kyivstar”) is Ukraine’s leading digital operator, serving around 22.4 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million fixed-line Home internet customers as of June 30, 2025. The company provides services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital TV, and more. Kyivstar is advancing new telecommunication technologies in Ukraine and together with VEON plans to invest USD 1 billion in this direction during 2023–2027. Kyivstar is wholly owned by Kyivstar Group Ltd (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), the first Ukrainian company to have its shares traded on the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq. The company contributes to overcoming the challenges of wartime and, over the past three years, has allocated more than UAH 3.4 billion to support the Defence Forces, its subscribers, and the implementation of social projects. Kyivstar has operated in Ukraine for 27 years and is recognised as the largest taxpayer in the digital communications market, a top employer, and a socially responsible company. Additional information: pr@kyivstar.net, www.kyivstar.ua.

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute Kyivstar Group’s operating model as well as its governance, strategic and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which Kyivstar Group cannot predict with accuracy and some of which Kyivstar might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Kyivstar Group does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.