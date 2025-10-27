CAR T-Cell Therapies Market Size to Reach 34.42 billion by 2032 Growing at a CAGR of 26.0% - SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAR T-Cell Therapies Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global CAR T-Cell Therapies Market was valued at USD 5.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 34.42 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 26.0% during the forecast period 2025–2032. The transformative potential of CAR-T therapy for hematological malignancies and accelerated research into solid tumors are key factors driving this substantial market expansion.





Get free Sample Report of CAR T-Cell Therapies Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4560

CAR T-Cell Therapies Market Overview

CAR T-cell therapy represents a groundbreaking form of immunotherapy that genetically modifies a patient's own T cells to recognize and attack cancer cells. While the market is currently dominated by therapies for blood cancers like lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma, ongoing research into new targets and next-generation platforms signals a significant expansion into solid tumors. Despite challenges such as high costs and complex manufacturing, significant investment, favorable regulatory environments, and increasing cancer prevalence are fueling the market's robust growth.

Major Players in the CAR T-Cell Therapies Market Include:

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Global Services, LLC)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd

JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.

Aurora Biopharma

Merck KGaA

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen

Celgene Corporation

Editas Medicine

CRISPR Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics

CAR T-Cell Therapies Market Segment Insights:

By Drug Type

The Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta) segment dominated the CAR-T cell therapy market with a 24.2% share in 2024, primarily due to its wide range of applications and high efficacy in treating non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Carvykti) is projected to be the fastest-growing drug type in the market due to the robust pipeline of clinical trials and expanding indications, this drug type is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By Indication

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) led the market with 38.4% in 2024 among the indications, primarily due to the higher prevalence of this cancer type and the availability of multiple CAR-T therapies. Multiple myeloma is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to surge in new treatments and ongoing clinical trials globally.

By End-User

Hospitals dominated the end-user segment in the CAR-T cell therapy market with a 42.9% share in 2024 due to their larger patient influx and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Oncology treatment centers are forecasted to experience the fastest growth in the coming years as specialized centers focusing exclusively on cancer treatment, these facilities are increasingly adopting CAR-T therapies.

By Region

In 2024, North America accounted for approximately 63.8% of the CAR-T cell therapy market revenue, with the U.S. leading the global market. This dominance is primarily due to the region's strong research infrastructure, well-established commercial base, and the large number of ongoing clinical trials for T-cell therapies.

Asia Pacific region is poised to experience a rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30% during the forecast period due to the increasing focus on research, government support, and favorable regulatory environments across these regions are driving the growth of CAR-T cell therapy globally.

Buy the CAR T-Cell Therapies Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4560

Recent News:

In April 2024, Bristol entered a global capacity reservation and supply agreement with Cellares to produce CAR T-cell therapies using Cellares’ automated, high-throughput manufacturing platform, Cell Shuttle.

entered a global capacity reservation and supply agreement with Cellares to produce CAR T-cell therapies using Cellares’ automated, high-throughput manufacturing platform, Cell Shuttle. In December 2023, Max Healthcare, in collaboration with ImmunoACT, launched CAR-T cell therapy in Delhi-NCR for the treatment of lymphomas and leukemias.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CLINICAL PIPELINE PERFORMANCE INDEX – helps you assess the global clinical development landscape by tracking the number of CAR T-cell candidates across Phases I–III, success rates by cancer type, and average regulatory timelines, providing insights into R&D momentum and approval efficiency.

– helps you assess the global clinical development landscape by tracking the number of CAR T-cell candidates across Phases I–III, success rates by cancer type, and average regulatory timelines, providing insights into R&D momentum and approval efficiency. MANUFACTURING CAPACITY & COST BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate production scalability by comparing global manufacturing capacities, cost per therapy, and the evolving balance between autologous and allogeneic platforms, supporting investment decisions in next-gen cell processing technologies.

– helps you evaluate production scalability by comparing global manufacturing capacities, cost per therapy, and the evolving balance between autologous and allogeneic platforms, supporting investment decisions in next-gen cell processing technologies. PATIENT ACCESS & TREATMENT EQUITY ANALYSIS – helps you understand disparities in access across major regions by analyzing patient access rates, treatment wait times, and therapy penetration among eligible populations, guiding strategies for improving affordability and availability.

– helps you understand disparities in access across major regions by analyzing patient access rates, treatment wait times, and therapy penetration among eligible populations, guiding strategies for improving affordability and availability. SAFETY & EFFICACY OUTCOME DASHBOARD – helps you monitor key safety indicators like cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity incidence, alongside efficacy outcomes such as overall response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), and progression-free survival (PFS), aiding clinical benchmarking.

– helps you monitor key safety indicators like cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity incidence, alongside efficacy outcomes such as overall response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), and progression-free survival (PFS), aiding clinical benchmarking. THERAPY COMMERCIALIZATION & ADOPTION SCORECARD – helps you identify how quickly approved CAR T-cell therapies are being integrated into treatment protocols, reflecting commercialization pace, reimbursement adoption, and post-approval market performance.

– helps you identify how quickly approved CAR T-cell therapies are being integrated into treatment protocols, reflecting commercialization pace, reimbursement adoption, and post-approval market performance. INNOVATION & PLATFORM TRANSITION INSIGHTS – helps you uncover trends driving the shift from autologous to allogeneic and next-generation CAR platforms, highlighting opportunities for innovation, cost reduction, and enhanced therapeutic scalability.

CAR T-Cell Therapies Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.42 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 34.42 Billion CAGR CAGR of 26% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments By Drug Type [Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta), Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (Tecartus), Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Carvykti), Idecabtagene Vicleucel (Abecma), Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (Breyanzi), Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah), Others]



By Indication (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma)



By End-user (Hospitals, Oncology Treatment Centers) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Access Complete Report Details of CAR T-Cell Therapies Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/car-t-cell-therapies-market-4560

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.