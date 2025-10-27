Porsche Financial Services, Inc. Issues Prime Auto Transaction in the U.S. ABS Market

Atlanta, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia has issued an auto Asset Backed Securities (ABS) offering in the USA with a principal amount of $870.4 million dollars. This is the second bond issuance for Porsche Financial Services, Inc., in 2025.

Porsche Financial Services, Inc. is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of German luxury car maker Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (“Porsche AG”).

The securities issued in the Rule 144A transaction maintained a ‘AAA’ rating from the rating agencies, and achieved competitive pricing, highlighting the strength of PFS’s auto portfolio and Porsche’s brand. The transaction, divided into five tranches, including a floating rate tranche, was backed by a pool of auto contracts financing Porsche vehicles.

The transaction was led by RBC Capital Markets, and supported by BofA Securities, Scotiabank, Société Générale, and Truist Securities, as book runners. The deal reached subscription levels in each tranche to achieve the upsize from a growing investor base, comprised of investments funds, asset managers of financial institutions, trusts, banks and corporates.

“Despite launching during one of the busiest weeks in the 2025 ABS primary market, PFAST 2025-1 received solid investor support,” said Tobias Hausladen, Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer, Porsche Financial Services, Inc. “We greatly appreciate the confidence investors continue to place in Porsche Financial Services. The outcome reflects the strength of our credit platform and the consistency of our performance, even in challenging market environments.”

About Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS)

Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is the dedicated provider of leasing and financing products for Porsche in the United States. Founded in 1991, PFS provides custom financial solutions and products to Porsche customers and dealers in the United States. In 2012, PFS expanded its North America operations to become the captive finance provider for the exclusive brands of the Volkswagen Group which include Bentley, Lamborghini, and Bugatti. As an integrated premium financial services provider, every new product – whether it be a leasing offer or a service offer – contains the DNA of some of the world’s most exclusive vehicle manufacturers.