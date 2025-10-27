Take 5 Oil Change Opens First St. Cloud, MN Location, Bringing 10-Minute Stay-in-Your-Car Service to the Community

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change , a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its first location in St. Cloud, MN, at 3440 W. Division St. The opening of the new Take 5 Oil Change location marks the brand’s entry into the St. Cloud area, bringing fast and simple routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in just 10 minutes. No appointments are necessary, making it an ideal option for busy customers looking for a quick solution.

“We’re thrilled to open a Take 5 Oil Change in St. Cloud and become an active part of this community,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. “Our goal has always been more than fast and simple service, it’s about building lasting relationships with the people we serve. Every new store is a chance to connect with local residents and provide dependable car care experiences that our customers can count on every time they visit.”

This opening marks Take 5 Oil Change’s first location in Stearns County, adding to its footprint of convenient car care solutions across the U.S. The decision to open in St. Cloud reflects Take 5 Oil Change’s strategy to grow in high-traffic, high-demand areas. The new shop is located in the Division St Plaza near Burger King and Harbor Freight, making it easily accessible for area residents and commuters.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint with the opening of the St. Cloud store, bringing our signature fast and simple service to even more drivers,” said Eric Wollenhaupt, Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations at Take 5 Oil Change. “This milestone reflects our commitment to growth and our dedication to providing incredible customer experiences. We look forward to becoming a trusted partner in the community.”

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in approximately 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 build loyalty and fuel strong growth across more than 1,200 locations nationwide.

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change will be offering customers $25 toward any oil change during their visit for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor , providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to over 1,200 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in just 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance—all without you ever leaving your car. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram . To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/ .

ABOUT DRIVEN BRANDS

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive services, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has approximately 4,800 locations across the United States and 13 other countries, and services tens of millions of vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates approximately $2.0 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.2 billion in system-wide sales.

